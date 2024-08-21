Guide for Lite software for DBD

This page contains instructions for the private Lite cheat for DBD.

Guide for activating key and launching the LITE software for DBD:

After paying for the goods in our store, you will receive a license key to activate the subscription to the cheat. Before proceeding to download and run the cheat, you should do the following: Firstly, be sure to disable Windows Defender , as enabling Windows Defender may prevent the hack from loading and working properly;

, as enabling Windows Defender may prevent the hack from loading and working properly; If you have any other antiviruses , then they should also be disabled;

, then they should also be disabled; Remove Faceit AntiCheat and Riot Vanguard(Valorant Anticheat) via Software Uninstalling, these anticheats also prevent cheats from working properly on your PC;

We strongly recommend disabling Windows Defender using the Defender Control software, this is the only way to guarantee 100% disabling of Windows Defender . You can download Defender Control at this link ;

using the software, this is the only way to guarantee 100% disabling of Windows Defender . You can download Defender Control at this link ; If you have Windows 11, then you also need to download and run before launching this file. Without this, the cheat may not work on Windows 11;

Without this, the cheat may not work on Windows 11; You also need to make sure your PC has the correct time and date, so sync the time and date on your PC with the network. Now you need to download the cheat launcher. You can do this using this link . Run the downloaded file as an administrator. Enter your license key and click "Activate key".

Now you need to press "Launch" to launch the cheat. After a short load, when the launcher window disappears completely, launch the game. When the game is fully loaded, press the "Alt" key in the Dead By Daylight main menu. Congratulations, the cheat has been successfully launched! To show/hide the menu for controlling software features, use the Insert. key

When using this cheat, it is prohibited to run Resource Monitor / Process Hacker or any other software for analysis and debugging. This will lead to your key being banned.

Video with the launch and gameplay of the cheat for DBD:

What to do if the cheat for DBD does not work?

The most common problem is that Windows Defender or another antivirus is turned on. All antiviruses on your PC must be disabled for cheats to work correctly.

Also for the software to work correctly, you need to disable kernel(core) isolation (if your PC supports it).

In some situations, the cause of startup problems may be a lack of connection to the server. Try running the cheat with VPN enabled.

