Stugware cheat for DayZ
Information about cheat
We present to your attention another new product for Dayz Standalone in our store. Meet: DayZ Stugware - a decent cheat for this game. The number of types of hacking in the software is quite large, although it cannot be said that there are much more of them here than in other products. Stugware is equipped with a convenient ESP, which works very smoothly, a powerful silent aimbot and also LUT ESP. In addition, there are a number of effective exploits, of which we would separately highlight the loot teleport and speedhack. The speedhack here is really fast! If you want to try something new and reliable, without unnecessary risks, then the Stugware cheat for DayZ should suit you!
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11
- Processor: Intel & AMD
- Video card: Nvidia & AMD
- Client: Steam
Aimbot (Silent)
- Silent Aim - a powerful type of aimbot, bullets hit targets, although the sight does not move
- FOV - the size of the area within which the aimbot will hit targets
- Draw FOV - show the size of the aiming area as a circle on the screen
- FOV Color - the color of the displayed area of the aim
- Target Players - select players as targets for the aimbot
- Target Zombies - select zombies as targets for the aimbot
- Aim Bone / Hitbox (Head, Neck, Pelvis, Random) - selection of body parts that the aimbot will shoot at
- Max Distance - the maximum distance at which the aimbot will select targets
Players / Zombies ESP
- Players ESP - wallhack showing players
- Name ESP - show players nicknames
- Box ESP - wh in the form of boxes
- Skeleton ESP - esp in the form of skeletons copying the silhouette of the enemy
- Health Bar - show the amount of HP of players using a strip (indicator)
- Weapon ESP - displays the name of the weapon the player is holding in his hands
- Corpses - show players' corpses
- Corpses Max Distance - maximum display distance of corpses
- Zombies ESP - enable display of zombies using ESP
- Custom Player for Players / Zombies - the ability to fine-tune colors for ESP elements against zombies and players
Loot ESP (Items)
- Weapons - firearms and other weapons
- Clothes - various clothes (everything you put on your character)
- Magazines / Ammo - magazines, cartridges, ammunition
- Attachments - various modules for weapons
- Ammo Boxes - boxes with cartridges
- Medical - subjects related to medicine and treatment
- Base - items related to base construction
- Chest - various chests and containers
- Building Tools - tools for construction
- Item Distance - display distance of items
- Item Colors - Ability to customize colors for Loot ESP
World & Other ESP
- Cars ESP - wh showing the location of cars
- Cities - esp showing the location of cities and other populated areas
- Draw Compass - a compass appears on top of games
- Animals ESP - show where animals are
- Helicopter Crash - helicopter crash sites
- Show Fired Bullets - highlighting fired bullets using ESP
Exploits / Misc
- Speedhack - acceleration of movement speed (hold F after as and reconnect to the server)
- Containers Teleport (3m) - teleportation of containers up to 3 meters
- Loot Teleport (3m) - teleport loot up to 3 meters away
- Third Person - the ability to enable 3rd person view on servers where it is prohibited
- Debug Camera - free flight mode, you can fly through walls and inspect bases and other things
- CFG System - saving and loading your settings
- Menu Key Bind - allows you to set another key to open/close the menu
- Custom ESP List - you can add any item to Loot ESP (you need to hold it in your hands)