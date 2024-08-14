How to Download and Run Stugware Software for Dayz (Guide)

This page contains instructions for Stugware cheat for DayZ.

Instructions for the software.

Step-by-step guide on launching and using ETF software:

After successful payment you will receive a key to activate your subscription to the cheat. First you need to download these files . Then create a bundles folder in the root of drive C and place the downloaded files there (C:\bundles). Also, before starting the cheat, you need to disable everything unnecessary on your PC: Completely disable or remove all antiviruses installed on your PC;

You need to completely disable Windows Defender (Real-time Protection);

We strongly recommend disabling Defender using the Defender Control program, this is the only way to guarantee 100% disabling of Windows Defender. You can download Defender Control at this link;

Now you need to go into the BIOS and do the following there: disable Secure Boot; disable Fast Boot; In the Boot Menu, manually set the first place to the drive on which you have Windows installed.

Download the cheat loader from this link. Open the cheat loader as administrator. Activate your key and wait for the loader interface to appear. In the upper right part of the loader there will be an inscription "system not ready". Click on it, your PC will reboot and the inscription will change to "system is ready". Now you can proceed to the cheat injection. Select "stugware_eft" from the list and click Start . After a short download, "Waiting for game" will appear. This means you need to launch the game. If you want to use any spoofer, then you should also run it now, before launching the game. Start the game, wait until the main menu is completely loaded and press "F5" to inject. After the injection, the cheat menu will appear in front of you. In the future, the menu is opened/hidden by pressing the "Insert" key.

Video demonstration of the software:

FAQ for solving common errors:

Main errors when running the Stugware cheat and ways to solve them:

To use the cheat, Bios Mode must be "UEFI". Otherwise you will see an error when launching the loader. You need to switch the BIOS to UEFI. In some cases, you may need to reinstall Windows.

If the error "failed to load gui module with error: Failed to load system module" appears, then you need to install DirectX. You can do this via this link.

If even after restarting the computer you see the message "system not ready"., then try clicking on it again; while loading, Windows should restart in the upper left corner be loading stage. If they are not there, then you need to contact our support team.

Only one Windows should be installed on your PC. You can check this in the following way:

+ R - > msconfig -> Loading.

If you have several Windows here, then you need to delete the unnecessary ones that are not used and restart the PC, then do everything again.

+ R - > msconfig -> Loading. If you have several Windows here, then you need to delete the unnecessary ones that are not used and restart the PC, then do everything again. Uninstall FaceIT anti-cheat and Riot Vanguard (Valorant anti-cheat) using Add or Remove Programs.

If you have Windows 11, then you definitely need to disable kernel isolation and use this fix.

