Information about cheat

Pussycat for Counter-Strike 2 — a convenient external tool for comfortable gameplay on publics and in matchmaking. It is well-suited for low and medium ranks thanks to its simple controls, solid feature set, and stable performance. The software includes a legit aimbot with smoothness adjustment, FOV, movement prediction, a triggerbot, and auto-stop support for more accurate shooting. You can easily adjust the aimbot behavior to match your playstyle. The ESP (WH) system displays players through walls, health, armor, weapons, money, ammo, distance, and additional game indicators. It includes skeletons, snaplines, various box types, and color customization. There is also ESP for items, grenades, and the bomb with an explosion timer. Additionally, the cheat provides grenade trajectories, fire grenade radius, spectator list, config system, and interface customization. Pussycat CS2 is a solid choice for players who need an accessible and easy-to-use tool for comfortable gameplay in CS2.