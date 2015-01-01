Pussycat External Software for Counter-Strike 2
Information about cheat
Pussycat for Counter-Strike 2 — a convenient external tool for comfortable gameplay on publics and in matchmaking. It is well-suited for low and medium ranks thanks to its simple controls, solid feature set, and stable performance. The software includes a legit aimbot with smoothness adjustment, FOV, movement prediction, a triggerbot, and auto-stop support for more accurate shooting. You can easily adjust the aimbot behavior to match your playstyle. The ESP (WH) system displays players through walls, health, armor, weapons, money, ammo, distance, and additional game indicators. It includes skeletons, snaplines, various box types, and color customization. There is also ESP for items, grenades, and the bomb with an explosion timer. Additionally, the cheat provides grenade trajectories, fire grenade radius, spectator list, config system, and interface customization. Pussycat CS2 is a solid choice for players who need an accessible and easy-to-use tool for comfortable gameplay in CS2.
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11 (21H2, 22H2, 23H2, 24H2, 25H2)
- Processor: AMD & Intel
- Video card: AMD & NVIDIA
- Client: Steam
Aimbot
- Enable – enables automatic aiming at enemies
- Aim Key – key to activate the aimbot
- Smooth – adjusts aim smoothness for more natural crosshair movement
- Hitbox – selects the body part to prioritize (head, neck, body)
- Visible Only – aimbot works only on visible enemies
- Predict Movement – predicts target movement for more accurate shots on running players
- Prediction – adjusts the strength of movement prediction
- Ignore Team – ignores teammates for aiming
- FOV – adjusts the size of the aim capture radius
- FOV Draw – displays the aimbot working radius as a circle
- FOV Color – sets the color of the FOV circle
- FOV Filled – fills the FOV area with a semi‑transparent color
- Trigger Bot – automatically fires when aiming at an enemy
- Trigger Key – key to activate the triggerbot
- Delay (ms) – delay before firing for more natural shots
- Autostop – automatically stops before shooting to increase accuracy
- Early Autostop – early stopping for maximum accuracy
Wallhack
- Show Players – displays players through walls using ESP
- Draw BOX – shows boxes around player models
- Filled BOX – fills boxes with a semi‑transparent color
- Box Style – chooses the style of boxes (full 2D or corners only)
- Snaplines – enables ESP lines to enemies
- Snapline From – chooses the starting point of ESP lines (top/bottom of screen, crosshair)
- Skeleton – enables skeleton ESP for players
- Names – displays player nicknames
- Name Position – adjusts the position of the nickname
- Health Points – displays enemy HP (text)
- Health Bar – displays player health as a bar
- Helmet Indicator – shows if the enemy has a helmet
- Money – displays enemy money
- Ammo Bar – displays player ammo amount
- Armor Bar – displays enemy armor
- Distance – displays distance to targets
- Weapon – displays enemy weapons
- Show Team – enables ESP for teammates
- Info Flags – additional indicators near players
- Defuse – shows players defusing the bomb
- Scoped – indicates players who are scoped in
- Flashed – shows enemies who are flashed
- Defuse Kit – displays if players have a defuse kit
Items ESP
- Items – displays items on the map
- Item Distance – sets the display distance for items
- Rifles – displays rifles
- SMGs – displays submachine guns
- Shotguns – displays shotguns
- Snipers – displays sniper rifles
- Pistols – displays pistols
- Heavy – displays heavy weapons
- Grenades – displays grenades
- Utility – displays utility items
- Bomb ESP – displays the bomb through walls
- Bomb Status – shows bomb status and explosion timer
Other Pussycat CS2 Features
- Grenades Trajectory – displays grenades and their flight trajectory
- Grenades Bar – shows timers for grenade explosions
- Fire Radius – displays the fire radius of molotov/incendiary grenades
- Save Config – saves the current config settings
- Load Config – loads a saved config
- Menu Key – sets the key to open the menu
- Enemy Font Size – adjusts the font size for enemies
- Item Font Size – adjusts the font size for items
- Spectator List – displays a real‑time list of spectators watching you
Similar Products
Predator Systems CS2
- Excellent Aimbot + Triggerbot, many settings for different playstyles
- Beautiful WH + Chams, lots of visual settings
- Inventory Changer, Grenade Helper, Night Mode, and many other options
Midnight CS2
- Ultra-flexible aimbot with precise adjustment to your playstyle
- Advanced ESP and visual settings: Viewmodel, Night Mode, wall coloring
- A vast number of settings, OBS Bypass, Safe Mode, stable anti-ban protection
Arcane CS2 External
- External cheat with enhanced usage safety
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Mason CS2 Internal
- A good set of features for publics and MM
- Flexible Aimbot and beautiful Visuals (ESP) + WH Chams
- SkinChanger, World Changer, BunnyHop, Edge Jump and other exploits