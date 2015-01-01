Midnight for CS 1.6 (Midnight)
Information about cheat
Introducing the legendary private cheat Midnight for CS 1.6 — one of the most powerful and sophisticated solutions on the market, designed for players preferring absolute control over every aspect of gameplay. The product combines extensive functionality, enhanced security, and customizable fine-tuning flexibility, making it perfect for both careful legit play and confident semi-rage style. At the core of Midnight lies a ultra-flexible Aimbot, allowing users to configure settings for each weapon individually, including pSilent Aim, Triggerbot, and even Knife Bot. The visual part is also executed at a high standard — convenient ESP, precise Chams, and customizable interface elements ensure maximum comfort and informative gameplay. Complementing the functionality are dozens of helpful options: safe mode and stream mode, anti-detection on video recordings, an advanced config system, and even a built-in anti-ban, allowing for more confidence even on strict servers. Midnight — an optimally balanced solution suitable for both “clean” gameplay and those who want to dominate in every match.
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 7 (x64), Windows 8 (x64), Windows 8.1 (x64), Windows 10 (x64), Windows 11
- Processor: AMD & Intel
- Video card: AMD & NVIDIA
- Client: Steam, NoSteam, Legacy
Aimbot + Aim Assist
- Enable - activate Aimbot/Aim Assist
- Aim Type - method of aim operation
- Aim Key - key to activate Aimbot
- Through - aim shoots through obstacles
- Through Smoke - aim will shoot through smoke
- Through Flash - aim will shoot while blinded (adjustable)
- Draw FOV - show Aimbot action radius as a circle
- Draw Spot - display the spot where the aim targets
- Scale Aim - scale of aim area
- Scale FOV - scale of Aimbot circle
- Randomize - configure random hits and misses
- Dead Zone - configure dead zones for aiming
- Non-Sticky - Aim Assist does not stick to the target
- Afterburn - duration setting of the effect
- Disable Aimbot - disables Aimbot, leaving only Aim Assist
Weapons Aimbot Settings
- Weapon - ability to configure Aimbot individually for each weapon
- Spot - hitbox (bone) where the Aimbot targets (head, chest, stomach, arms, legs)
- Height Correction - correct aim to a hitbox by height
- Auto Aim - aim always works without pressing the key
- FOV - Aimbot action area by circle
- Smooth - smoothing of Aimbot movements (flexible customization)
- RCS - recoil control system (weapon recoil)
- Shot Delay - aim delay before the next shot in ms
- Kill Delay - aim pausing between kills in ms
- Strength - strength of targeting the enemy
- Stickiness - level of stickiness to the target
- Prediction - prediction of enemy movement trajectory
- Randomize - configure hit and miss randomization factor
Triggerbot (Auto-Shot)
- Enable - enable auto-fire when an enemy is aimed
- Legit - stealth (legit) mode for playing with Triggerbot
- Trigger Key - key to activate Triggerbot
- Through - aim shoots through obstacles
- Through Flash/Smoke - aim will shoot through smoke/flash
- Draw - shows the point during auto-fire operation
- Only Zoom - trigger only when zoomed (AWP, Scout, etc.)
- Weapons - customization of Triggerbot for various weapons separately
- Precision - level of precise hits to the target
- Magnet - level of sight magnetization to the enemy
- Force Distance - distance at which the trigger will activate on the enemy's head/body
- Recoil Start - value after which recoil/spray will be controlled
- Pro Spread - recoil control mode (recoil, spread, recoil+spread)
Visuals (ESP)
- Enemy Only - WH only on the enemy team
- Visible Only - WH only on visible players
- Visible Check - visible/invisible players are color-coded differently
- Offscreen - direction to enemies offscreen as arrows
- Bypass WH - bypass WH blocker on custom servers (configurable)
- Name - display player nicknames
- Weapon - current gun in players' hands (icons)
- State - current state/position of players
- Box - WH as boxes (rectangles, squares)
- Box Outline - additional outlining of boxes
- Box Type - type of box display (full, corners only)
- Box Size - configure box size
- Box Transparency - transparency of the boxes
- Box Thickness - thickness of box lines
- Skeleton - WH as skeletons
- Sound - WH displays sounds made by players (footsteps, jumps, etc.)
- C4 - WH shows the bomb (C4)
- Font - font displaying player information (engine, custom)
Chams (WH)
- Enable - enable WH as chams (model fill with material/color)
- Type - type of cham display
- Only Visible - Chams only on visible players
- Visible Check - visible/invisible players are color-coded differently
- Hands - color players' hands
- Dropped Weapons - color weapons on the ground
- Players - Cham WH on players
- Players Weapons - color players' weapons
- ASUS Wallhack - semi-transparent walls and player models
- WH Key - key to enable/disable WH
pSilent Aimbot (Perfect Silent)
- pSilent Aim - type of Aimbot where bullets hit the target without moving the actual sight
- Enable - activate Silent Aimbot
- Legit - legit preset for stealthy gameplay with silent aim
- Through - aim will work through walls/obstacles
- FOV - Silent Aim action circle area
- No Recoil - disables weapon recoil
- No Spread - disables bullet spread
- In Air - disables recoil/spread in jumping/flying
Exploits
- Knifebot - full-fledged bot for knives with flexible customization
- BunnyHop - activate auto-jumping
- Strafe Helper - automatic strafing
- Jump Bug - script for jump bug
- Game Speed - increases game speed (speedhack)
- Use Stub Models - enable stub models
- FOV Changer - change field of view
- Fast Zoom - instant zoom when aiming (configurable)
- Backtrack - delays the position of a player for some time, allowing a hit or kill
Protector
- SteamID Spoofer - changes the ID allowing to bypass SteamID bans on servers
- Block HUD Msg - blocks AMX messages on your HUD
- Block Custom Effects - disables all third-party effects on servers
- Block Custom Models - disables all non-standard player/object models
- Block MOTD - blocks third-party MOTD settings from servers
- Block MP3 Music - disables all music on servers
- Block setinfo - blocks changes in the setinfo command (+ cleaner)
- Command Filter - blocks certain commands from the server
Other Midnight CS 1.6 Features
- Sniper Crosshair - enable a crosshair for sniper weaponry
- Crosshair - customizable crosshair in the center of the screen (adjustable)
- Show Flashed - marks flashed players
- FOV Changer - change field of view
- Wallbang Helper - assistant for penetrations (wallbangs) on maps
- Styles - UI styling for the Midnight menu, theme color, and other parameters
- Trusted Mode - blocks the activation of blatant functions (e.g., pSilent Aim)
- Stream-Proof - allows making screenshots, recording videos, and streaming without showing cheat elements
- Menu Key - allows choosing a custom key to open the Midnight 1.6 menu
- Unload Key - set a custom bind for safely unloading the cheat from the game
- Unload Button - unloads the cheat from the game upon menu button press
- Configs - profile system with cheat settings (create, save, reload, export, import, open folder, etc.)
- Languages - the Midnight cheat for CS1.6 supports 2 languages: Russian, English
