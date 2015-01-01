Information about cheat

Introducing the legendary private cheat Midnight for CS 1.6 — one of the most powerful and sophisticated solutions on the market, designed for players preferring absolute control over every aspect of gameplay. The product combines extensive functionality, enhanced security, and customizable fine-tuning flexibility, making it perfect for both careful legit play and confident semi-rage style. At the core of Midnight lies a ultra-flexible Aimbot, allowing users to configure settings for each weapon individually, including pSilent Aim, Triggerbot, and even Knife Bot. The visual part is also executed at a high standard — convenient ESP, precise Chams, and customizable interface elements ensure maximum comfort and informative gameplay. Complementing the functionality are dozens of helpful options: safe mode and stream mode, anti-detection on video recordings, an advanced config system, and even a built-in anti-ban, allowing for more confidence even on strict servers. Midnight — an optimally balanced solution suitable for both “clean” gameplay and those who want to dominate in every match.