Information about cheat

Crooked Arms HWID Spoofer for Call of Duty is a specialized Temp Spoofer designed to bypass hardware bans (HWID Ban) in Call of Duty titles. The program supports Black Ops 6, Black Ops 7, Modern Warfare II, Modern Warfare III and Warzone, is fully adapted to the specifics of the Ricochet anti-cheat system, and allows you to play again on a new account after a hardware ban. The spoofer uses temporary hardware ID spoofing and works only until the next computer reboot. This means the changes are not permanent, do not affect your personal data, do not break drivers, and have no impact on the rest of the system. After a regular reboot, all parameters automatically return to their original state. Crooked Arms features an easy launch process, high stability, and is focused exclusively on the Call of Duty series, ensuring максимально correct and optimized operation specifically with Ricochet protection.