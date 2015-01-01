Crooked HWID Spoofer for Call of Duty Warzone, Black Ops, Modern Warfare
Information about cheat
Crooked Arms HWID Spoofer for Call of Duty is a specialized Temp Spoofer designed to bypass hardware bans (HWID Ban) in Call of Duty titles. The program supports Black Ops 6, Black Ops 7, Modern Warfare II, Modern Warfare III and Warzone, is fully adapted to the specifics of the Ricochet anti-cheat system, and allows you to play again on a new account after a hardware ban. The spoofer uses temporary hardware ID spoofing and works only until the next computer reboot. This means the changes are not permanent, do not affect your personal data, do not break drivers, and have no impact on the rest of the system. After a regular reboot, all parameters automatically return to their original state. Crooked Arms features an easy launch process, high stability, and is focused exclusively on the Call of Duty series, ensuring максимально correct and optimized operation specifically with Ricochet protection.
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11 (23H2, 24H2, 25H2)
- Processor: Intel & AMD
- Video card: AMD & NVIDIA
- Client: Warzone, MW2, MW3, BO6, BO7, Steam, Battle Net, Microsoft Store (Xbox Gamepass PC)
Advantages of Crooked COD Spoofer
- Bypass hardware ban (HWID Ban)
- Compatible with Ricochet Anti-Cheat
- Black Ops 6 ban bypass
- Black Ops 7 ban bypass
- Modern Warfare II ban bypass
- Modern Warfare III ban bypass
- Warzone ban bypass
- Automatic restoration of original data after reboot
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