Ancient Software for Battlefield 6 (BF6)
Information about cheat
Ancient cheat for Battlefield 6 — is a fresh and powerful development in the world of private software for BF6, which has already earned an excellent reputation among players. At its core is a highly accurate Aimbot with exceptionally flexible parameter configurations, allowing its use for both precise 'legit' gameplay and aggressive 'rage' style to quickly accumulate frags and progress. The functional is complemented by an informative ESP/WH, displaying enemies through walls with detailed information: model skeleton, nickname, health level, and distance to the target. Additional features include crosshair customization, displaying useful in-game statistics, and a convenient configuration system for saving and instantly loading optimal settings. Ancient stands out for its stable performance, stylish and intuitive menu, and it remains relevant even post-official release of Battlefield 6. Explore all the advantages of this new private cheat and elevate your gaming experience to a new level today! Ancient BF6 uses modern StreamProof technology, which prevents making screenshots and recording videos displaying the cheat.
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11 (21H2, 22H2, 23H2, 24H2)
- Processor: AMD & Intel
- Video card: AMD & NVIDIA
- Client: Steam, EA App, Epic Games, Microsoft Store (Xbox)
Aimbot (Battlefield 6 Aim)
- Enable – turn on/off automatic aim at a target
- Aim Key – key for activating the Aim Assist
- Enable FOV – activates the display of the Aimbot’s action radius
- FOV Radius – radius of the automatic aim scope
- Smooth – smoothens aim movement to the target (the higher, the smoother)
- Target Bone – choose the point where the Aimbot will aim (e.g., head, neck, body, pelvis)
- Nearest Bone – aims only at the closest bone to the crosshair
- Force Bones – secondary hitbox for aiming
- Only Visible – Aim Assist targets only enemies visible in the line of sight
- Target Lock – locks onto an active enemy until it’s fully eliminated
- Prediction – predicts enemy movement trajectory (useful for long distances)
Player ESP (WH for players)
- Max Distance – maximum distance for displaying enemies
- Box – displays enemies through walls in the form of a rectangle (boxes)
- Skeleton – displays the enemy's skeleton on the model
- Skeleton Thickness – thickness of the skeleton
- Health – displays the health level of enemies
- Snapline – draws lines to enemies
- Nickname – displays the player’s nickname
- Distance – displays the distance to the target
- Vehicles – displays vehicles
Other features of Ancient for BF6
- Crosshair – adds a custom crosshair on the screen
- Show FPS Overlay – shows FPS in-game
- Configs – configuration system for saving and loading settings
- Search – quick settings search
- StreamProof – the software interface is not visible in screenshots, video recordings, or streams
