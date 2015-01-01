DBD Arcane Software
Information about cheat
Arcane for Dead by Daylight (DBD) is a modern solution for those who want to play with maximum confidence and efficiency. In the updated and improved menu, you can quickly configure all the features to suit your style, and the user-friendly interface makes the process as simple as possible. Arcane is equipped with a Aimbot, which helps killers accurately hit targets and save time on captures. There is also a detailed ESP – highlighting players and key objects (generators, hatches, totems, chests, and much more), allowing you to fully control the match. For survivors, there is an option to configure Skill Check, making skill checks easy and convenient. Game security is enhanced by StreamProof (invisibility of the menu on streams, videos, and screenshots) and a built-in HWID Spoofer, protecting against hardware bans. Arcane for DBD is power, stability, and reliability in every match!
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11
- Processor: AMD & Intel
- Video card: AMD & NVIDIA
- Client: Steam, Epic Games, Microsoft Store
Aimbot (Aim)
- Enable – activate/disable Aimbot
- Vector - Vector aimbot simulates human mouse movements to aim at a target
- Aim Key – key to activate Aim
- Max Distance – working range of the aim
- FOV – field of view for the aimbot
- FOV Show – display the aim area as a circle
- FOV Color – allows you to customize the circle's color
- Smooth – smooth aiming when using the aimbot
ESP (Survivors, Killers)
- Boxes – ESP in the form of boxes
- Box Style – customize box display (full, corners, fill, box color, etc.)
- Skeleton – ESP in the form of skeletons
- Skeleton Thickness – thickness of skeleton lines
- Name – displays player nicknames
- Health – shows Survivors' HP
- Character Level – displays character level
- Prestige Level – shows player's prestige level
- Character Name – displays character name
- Distance – distance to the target in meters
- View Line – shows the direction of players' view
- Snaplines – ESP in the form of lines
Object ESP
- State – shows the state of objects and items
- Distance – distance to objects in meters
- Generator – shows the location of all generators
- Meat Hook – location of hooks
- Pallet – shows dropable items
- Window – shows the location of windows
- Closet – location of closets (hiding spots)
- Chest – shows containers
- Totem – shows the location of totems
- Trap – displays maniac traps
- Hatch – location of hatches on the map
- Escape Door – shows the location of exits
Misc
- Skill Check Helper – auto skill check for certain actions
- Perfect Chance – chance of success for an excellent result
- Good Chance – chance of success for a good result
- FOV Changer – change the field of view (FOV)
- Crosshair – displays a static crosshair in the center of the screen
- Off-Screen Arrows – arrows pointing to players outside the field of view
- Battle-Mode – toggle all ESP except for players and maniacs with a key press
Other Features of DBD Arcane
- Menu Key – key to open the cheat menu
- Unload Key – key to completely disable the cheat from the game
- Language (EN, RU, CH) – DBD Arcane cheat supports three languages (English, Russian, Chinese)
- Menu Style – settings for menu color and scale
- Configs – configuration system for saving settings and quick loading
- Stream-Proof – cheat menu and ESP are not visible on screenshots, videos, or streams
- HWID-Spoofer – built-in spoofer to bypass hardware bans
Ty for review 🤗
Leave review
Similar Products
DBD Rage Hack
- Speedhack (Dash), Freecamera and other exploits for DBD
- ESP for displaying survivors, killers and various objects
- Allows you to open all DLC, Skins and other things, as well as increase your prestige
DBD SoftHub
- The Most Affordable Private Cheat for DBD
- Useful Features (WH + SkillCheck)
- Incredibly low chance of ban! Undetected for years
DBD Byster
- Wallhack for showing players (Boxes, Aura)
- Shows generators, chests, pallets, totems, and hooks
- Working Speedhack for DBD, Skins and Skillcheck
DBD Collapse
- Convenient Wallhack for DBD: Killers and Victims
- Totems, Generators and other useful objects
- Auto SkillChecks + No Knock + Stylish Hack Menu