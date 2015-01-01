Information about cheat

Arcane for Dead by Daylight (DBD) is a modern solution for those who want to play with maximum confidence and efficiency. In the updated and improved menu, you can quickly configure all the features to suit your style, and the user-friendly interface makes the process as simple as possible. Arcane is equipped with a Aimbot, which helps killers accurately hit targets and save time on captures. There is also a detailed ESP – highlighting players and key objects (generators, hatches, totems, chests, and much more), allowing you to fully control the match. For survivors, there is an option to configure Skill Check, making skill checks easy and convenient. Game security is enhanced by StreamProof (invisibility of the menu on streams, videos, and screenshots) and a built-in HWID Spoofer, protecting against hardware bans. Arcane for DBD is power, stability, and reliability in every match!