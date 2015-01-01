Ghost Software for ARC Raiders
Information about cheat
Ghost — a fully functional private software for ARC Raiders, known for its stable performance, solid optimization, and stylish branded menu. The interface features a modern minimalist design, allowing you to quickly adjust all parameters to match your playstyle. The software includes a flexible aimbot with FOV, smoothness, and distance settings. It supports target priority selection, visibility checks, and aiming at the nearest enemy body part. For convenience, there is a parameter preview window and a custom crosshair. ESP provides detailed information about opponents: boxes, skeletons, health, armor, weapons, distance, and team affiliation. A separate ESP for drones is implemented, allowing you to see different types of mechanical enemies in advance. There is also Loot ESP with filtering of containers and items by value. The functionality is complemented by a radar, Rapid Fire, Battle Mode, a config system, and OBS Bypass — protection that hides cheat elements during video recording or streaming. Ghost is a convenient and stable solution for confident gameplay in ARC Raiders.
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11 (21H2, 22H2, 23H2, 24H2, 25H2)
- Processor: Intel & AMD
- Video card: Nvidia & AMD
- Client: Steam
Aimbot (Aim Bot)
- Enable – enables or disables the aimbot
- Aim Key – sets the key to activate the aimbot
- FOV – sets the radius of the target acquisition zone
- Smooth – adjusts the smoothness of aiming
- Max Distance – maximum distance for aimbot operation
- Priority – target priority selection
- Closest Bone – aims at the closest body part of the enemy
- Visible Check – aimbot works only on visible targets
- Crosshair – custom crosshair in the center of the screen
- Aim Preview – preview window for aimbot settings
Visuals (ESP)
- Enable – enables or disables player ESP
- Box – displays a box around the player
- Name – shows the player’s name
- Health – displays a health bar
- Armor – shows the armor level
- Weapon – displays the player's current weapon
- Team – shows the player’s team affiliation
- Skeleton – displays the player's skeleton model
- Snapline – draws a line from the player to the target
- Distance – shows the distance to the player
- Max Distance – maximum ESP display distance
- Box Type – box style selection (Default / Corner / Filled)
- Visible Check – ESP is shown only for visible players
- Font Size – changes ESP text size
Drones ESP
- Enable – enables or disables drone display on the map
- Drones Type – allows selecting the types of drones to display via ESP
- Distance – displays the distance to the drone
- Font Size – adjusts the text size for drone information
- Max Distance – maximum drone display distance
- Wasp
- Hornet
- Rocketeer
- Pop
- Fireball
- Tick
- Turret
- Sentinel
- Snitch
- Bastion
- Spotter
- Leaper
- Surveyor
- Queen
- Bombardier
- Shredder
- Matriarch
Loot ESP
- Enable – enables display of items/containers on the map
- Price – item value filter, allows showing only loot above a selected price
- Container Type – allows selecting categories of containers to display
- Distance – shows distance to the item
- Font Size – adjusts the text size for item information
- Max Distance – maximum display distance for items
- Lockers
- Crates
- Furniture
- Trash containers
- Plants and fruits
- Vehicles
- Weapon crates
- Shelves
- Cabinets
- Electronics
- Servers and machines
- Wall panels
- Bags and suitcases
- Special (others)
Other Ghost ARC Features
- Colored Flashlight – changes the flashlight color
- Rapid Fire – increases weapon fire rate
- Radar – displays a radar with players and objects
- Range – radar operation radius
- Player Radius – radius for player display on the radar
- Menu Key – key to open the menu
- Battle Mode – hides certain visual elements during active combat
- OBS Bypass – hides cheat overlay from OBS recording/streaming
- DPI Scale – interface scale of the menu
- Save Config – saves current settings
- Load Config – loads the previously saved configuration
