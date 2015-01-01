Information about cheat

Ghost — a fully functional private software for ARC Raiders, known for its stable performance, solid optimization, and stylish branded menu. The interface features a modern minimalist design, allowing you to quickly adjust all parameters to match your playstyle. The software includes a flexible aimbot with FOV, smoothness, and distance settings. It supports target priority selection, visibility checks, and aiming at the nearest enemy body part. For convenience, there is a parameter preview window and a custom crosshair. ESP provides detailed information about opponents: boxes, skeletons, health, armor, weapons, distance, and team affiliation. A separate ESP for drones is implemented, allowing you to see different types of mechanical enemies in advance. There is also Loot ESP with filtering of containers and items by value. The functionality is complemented by a radar, Rapid Fire, Battle Mode, a config system, and OBS Bypass — protection that hides cheat elements during video recording or streaming. Ghost is a convenient and stable solution for confident gameplay in ARC Raiders.