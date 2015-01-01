Crooked Arms Software for ARC Raiders
Information about cheat
Crooked Arms — a stable and user‑friendly tool for ARC Raiders, featuring a well‑designed aimbot and informative visuals for confident gameplay. The menu follows a minimalist style and lets you quickly adjust all parameters to your playstyle. Its main feature is an advanced aimbot with ready presets (Beginner, Intermediate, Pro, Rage) and extended customization. Available options include smoothness, inertia, prediction, player behavior imitation (jitter, micro‑pauses, aim overshoot), bone selection, and distance settings. This allows you to fine‑tune the aimbot for legit or aggressive play. ESP displays players and bots with boxes, skeletons, health, armor, distance, and items in hand. Loot ESP offers filtering by rarity and category, helping you quickly locate valuable resources and containers. Additionally, a 2D radar, Battle Mode, activity and object display, and Stream‑Proof protection for recording and streaming are available. Crooked Arms is a balanced solution focused on convenience and control.
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11 (21H2, 22H2, 23H2, 24H2, 25H2)
- Processor: AMD & Intel
- Video card: AMD & NVIDIA
- Client: Steam, Microsoft Store (Xbox Gamepass PC)
Aimbot (Aim)
- Enable Aim – enables or disables the aimbot
- Aim Key – choose the aimbot activation key
- Visible Check – aimbot works only on visible targets
- Aim at ARCs – aimbot aims at robots
- Aim at Knocked – aimbot aims at knocked players
- Lock Target – locks aim on the current target while aim is active
- Switch Delay – delay between switching targets in ms
- Aim Preset – choose an aimbot preset
- Beginner — jittery movements resembling a new player (suitable for dummy bots or easy opponents)
- Intermediate — balanced movement and solid reaction like an experienced player
- Pro — increased shooting accuracy and slightly higher reaction (for elite bots and hardcore players)
- Rage — very fast aiming and high shooting accuracy
- Custom — unlocks all aimbot parameters for manual configuration
- Jitter – simulates shake and random mouse movements during aiming
- Smooth – smoothness of aiming (the higher the value, the slower and smoother the aim)
- Inertia – inertia level when aiming at enemies
- Micro Pause Chance – chance of a short pause while aiming (simulates real player reaction)
- Overshoot Chance – chance that the aim will overshoot the target
- Overshoot Amount – how far the aim overshoots the target
- FOV Draw – displays the FOV circle on screen
- FOV – the aiming field of view size
- Max Distance – maximum aimbot working distance
- Bones – select target body part (head, neck, arms, torso, knees)
Players & Bots ESP (WH)
- Only Visible – displays only targets in line of sight
- Teammates – shows teammates
- Name – displays player nicknames and bot names
- Items in Hands – shows items held by players
- Snapline – draws lines to targets
- Health & Armor – displays health and armor as bars
- Box type – choose box type (None, 2D)
- Skeleton – displays ESP skeleton
- Size line skeleton – skeleton line thickness
- Skeleton draw distance – skeleton display distance
- Distance – shows distance to targets
- Max Distance – maximum ESP display distance
- Show vulnerable parts – shows bots' vulnerable body parts
Loot ESP (Items)
- Use item rarity color – colors items based on rarity
- Show item count (if any) – shows item quantity (if applicable)
- Limit by rarity level – item rarity filter
- Display distance – maximum loot display distance
- Activity – displays activity on the map
- Max Distance Activity – activity display distance
- Containers – displays containers
- Max Distance Containers – container display distance
- Crafting Part – displays crafting items
- Misc – displays miscellaneous loot
- Melee Weapon – shows melee weapons
- Generator – displays generators
- Currency – shows currency
- Recipe – displays recipes
- MetalItem – shows metal items
- Unarmed – displays uncategorized items
- Augment – shows augments
- Launcher – shows launchers and grenade launchers
- Rifle – displays rifles
- Consumable – shows consumable items
- Throwable – displays throwable items
- Deployable – shows deployable items
- Modification – displays modifications
- Gadget – shows gadgets
- Armor – displays armor
- Crafting Reagent – shows crafting resources
Radar (2D)
- Enable – enables or disables the radar
- Show Robots – displays robots on the radar
- Backlight Distance – target highlight distance on radar
- Position by X – radar position on X axis
- Position by Y – radar position on Y axis
- Size – radar window size
- Alpha – radar transparency
Other Crooked ARC Raiders Features
- Battle-Mode – key to disable loot display
- Menu Key – key to open the menu
- Show Grenades & Mines – displays active grenades and mines
- Field Crate – shows field crates
- Supply Call Station – displays supply call stations
- Stream-Proof – cheat invisibility on video, screenshots, and screen sharing
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