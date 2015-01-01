Information about cheat

Crooked Arms — a stable and user‑friendly tool for ARC Raiders, featuring a well‑designed aimbot and informative visuals for confident gameplay. The menu follows a minimalist style and lets you quickly adjust all parameters to your playstyle. Its main feature is an advanced aimbot with ready presets (Beginner, Intermediate, Pro, Rage) and extended customization. Available options include smoothness, inertia, prediction, player behavior imitation (jitter, micro‑pauses, aim overshoot), bone selection, and distance settings. This allows you to fine‑tune the aimbot for legit or aggressive play. ESP displays players and bots with boxes, skeletons, health, armor, distance, and items in hand. Loot ESP offers filtering by rarity and category, helping you quickly locate valuable resources and containers. Additionally, a 2D radar, Battle Mode, activity and object display, and Stream‑Proof protection for recording and streaming are available. Crooked Arms is a balanced solution focused on convenience and control.