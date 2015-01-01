Byster External Software for Apex Legends
Information about cheat
Byster — a time-tested external software for Apex Legends, focused on clean and legit gameplay without overloaded mechanics. The aimbot is built with an emphasis on “human-like” behavior: flexible FOV settings, smoothing, hit chance, humanizer, as well as movement prediction and recoil compensation. This ensures stable yet natural aim behavior at any distance. ESP/WH covers players and loot: boxes, health, shields, distance, weapons in hands. Loot ESP supports convenient filters by categories (weapons, armor, meds, etc.), helping you quickly find only the items you need without extra clutter. Additionally, movement assists are implemented (auto slide, wall jump), Battle Mode for a clean interface in combat, and spectator display. Flexible customization, settings search, and a convenient menu make Byster an excellent choice for comfortable gameplay.
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11 (21H2, 22H2, 23H2, 24H2)
- Processor: Intel & AMD
- Video card: Nvidia & AMD
- Client: Steam
Aimbot
- Enable Aimbot – enable or disable aimbot targeting enemies
- Aim Key – key to activate aimbot (works while held)
- Hitbox – choose the body part to aim at (head, neck, chest, stomach, closest bone to crosshair)
- Hitchance – chance of aimbot activation (controls "accuracy" / target lock frequency)
- FOV Circle – display the circle showing the aimbot working radius
- FOV – radius in which the aimbot will lock onto targets
- Smooth – smoothness of aiming (higher value = slower and more "natural" movement)
- Humanize – degree of randomization and "human-like" aim behavior
- Visibility Check – checks if the target is visible (aimbot works only on visible enemies)
- Bullet Prediction – predicts target movement considering bullet speed
- Recoil Compensation (RCS) – enable weapon recoil compensation
- RCS Strength – strength of recoil compensation
Players ESP
- Enable Players ESP – enable showing players through walls (ESP)
- Box – display a box around the player
- Filled Box – fill the inside of the box with color
- Box Type – visual style of ESP boxes (normal, corner-only)
- Health Bar – show player health (HP bar)
- Shield Bar – show armor (shield) level
- Nickname – show player nickname
- Distance – display distance to the target
- Max Distance – maximum ESP rendering distance
- Item In Hands – show the weapon the player is holding
- Snaplines – ESP lines drawn from the screen to targets
Items ESP
- Enable Item ESP – enable item display
- Display Mode (Icon / Text) – display mode for items (icons or text)
- Icon Scale – size of item icons
- Distance – show distance to items
- Max Distance – maximum distance for item rendering
- Death Box Color – color of loot boxes (dead players’ crates)
- ESP Filiter – allows flexible configuration of which items will be displayed
- Weapons
- Ammo
- Armor
- Backpacks
- Helmets
- Weapon Attachments
- Grenades
- Medkits
- Armor Upgrades / Special Items
- Other Items
- Player Lootboxes
Other Byster Apex Features
- Custom ESP Colors – separate tab for customizing ESP colors (boxes, loot, vischeck, etc.)
- Battle Mode – clean UI mode during combat (hides Items ESP when keybind is pressed)
- Auto Wall Launch – automatic wall jump execution
- Auto Slide – automatic sliding while moving
- Chance – activation chance of movement assists (randomization for legitimacy)
- Show Spectators Amount – display number of spectators watching
- Language – choose interface language (English, Russian, Chinese)
- Custom Window Size – adjust menu window size
- Menu Key – key to open the menu
- Custom UI Scale – adjust interface scale
- By Search – allows searching for any feature in the menu search bar
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