Information about cheat

Byster — a time-tested external software for Apex Legends, focused on clean and legit gameplay without overloaded mechanics. The aimbot is built with an emphasis on “human-like” behavior: flexible FOV settings, smoothing, hit chance, humanizer, as well as movement prediction and recoil compensation. This ensures stable yet natural aim behavior at any distance. ESP/WH covers players and loot: boxes, health, shields, distance, weapons in hands. Loot ESP supports convenient filters by categories (weapons, armor, meds, etc.), helping you quickly find only the items you need without extra clutter. Additionally, movement assists are implemented (auto slide, wall jump), Battle Mode for a clean interface in combat, and spectator display. Flexible customization, settings search, and a convenient menu make Byster an excellent choice for comfortable gameplay.