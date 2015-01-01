APEX X-RAY + AIM
Information about cheat
The team of wh-satano developers has long been developing complex algorithms to bypass the EAC anticheat, which in turn is an anticheat for the game Apex Legends. Private cheat for apex has a handy launcher without extra interface, and also gives the user the opportunity to play in peace and not to worry about the ban. There are no extra features in the software, only X-ray using the game engine, so there is no need to bother with the configuration. Also, the cheat has almost no effect on your fps in apex. X-ray on apex is well optimized and allows you to use a simple and convenient vh, and regular updates of our hack ensure that your account will not be banned.
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11
- Processor: Intel & AMD
- Video card: Nvidia & AMD
- Client: Steam, Origin, EA App
General list
- X-RAY
- WALLHACK
- AimBot
- See enemies through obstacles
- Reliable bypass
- High optimization
- Doesn't reduce fps
- Bypasses EAC
- Regular updates
- Lowest price on the market!
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