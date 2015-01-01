Arcane Software for War Thunder (WT)
Information about cheat
Meet one of the freshest and most anticipated innovations — Arcane for War Thunder! This private software has already gained the trust of players thanks to its stability, quality protection, and deep functionality. Currently, Arcane offers highly informative ESP (WH) for all types of vehicles. For tanks — detailed data about the crew, turret, engine, transmission, and other modules. For aviation — clear display of enemies, allies, and even bots, making air battles more controlled. Every ESP element can be flexibly customized: regulate colors, displayed elements, transparency, and drawing distance. The built-in config system allows you to save your preferences and easily share settings with friends. The developers have already announced the imminent addition of an aimbot, which, like all Arcane products, will feature high precision, smoothness, and natural aiming. Alongside its rich functionality, the cheat delights users with a convenient and stylish menu, minimal system load, and reliable protection that minimizes the risk of being banned. Arcane for War Thunder is your chance to gain a strategic advantage and fully unlock your potential on the battlefields.
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11 (21H2, 22H2, 23H2, 24H2)
- Processor: Intel & AMD
- Video card: Nvidia & AMD
- Client: Steam, Gaijin
Tank Wallhack (WH)
- Box - Tank WH in boxes (rectangles)
- Box Style - customization of type, color, and other box parameters
- Visible Check - the players in the line of sight and behind the walls are colored in different colors
- Name - show player nicknames
- Distance - distance to targets in meters
- Vehicle Name - name of the vehicle
- Snaplines - WH in the form of lines to tanks
- Max Distance - operating range of WH on tanks
- Turret
- Body
- Commander
- Loader
- Driver
- Transmission
- Fuel
- Engine
- Ammunition
- Weapons
Plane ESP
- Box - WH in the form of boxes
- Box Style - customization of type, color, and other box parameters
- Name - show player nicknames
- Distance - distance to targets in meters
- Vehicle Name - name of the vehicle
- Snaplines - WH in the form of lines to planes
- Draw Bots - show bots
- Draw Teammates - show allies
- Max Distance - operating range of WH on airplanes
Other Arcane WT Features
- Menu Key - key to open the cheat menu (can be changed)
- Unload Key - key for safe cheat shutdown from the game
- Battle Mode - turn off all WH except for players
- Crosshair - enable a static crosshair at the center of the screen
- Languages - support for three languages (English, Russian, Chinese)
- Configs - profile system with settings (create, save, load, share, delete)
