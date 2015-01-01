Information about cheat

Meet one of the freshest and most anticipated innovations — Arcane for War Thunder! This private software has already gained the trust of players thanks to its stability, quality protection, and deep functionality. Currently, Arcane offers highly informative ESP (WH) for all types of vehicles. For tanks — detailed data about the crew, turret, engine, transmission, and other modules. For aviation — clear display of enemies, allies, and even bots, making air battles more controlled. Every ESP element can be flexibly customized: regulate colors, displayed elements, transparency, and drawing distance. The built-in config system allows you to save your preferences and easily share settings with friends. The developers have already announced the imminent addition of an aimbot, which, like all Arcane products, will feature high precision, smoothness, and natural aiming. Alongside its rich functionality, the cheat delights users with a convenient and stylish menu, minimal system load, and reliable protection that minimizes the risk of being banned. Arcane for War Thunder is your chance to gain a strategic advantage and fully unlock your potential on the battlefields.