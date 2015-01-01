Arcane Full Software for War Thunder
Information about cheat
Introducing the full version of the private Arcane cheat for War Thunder — a professional solution for those who value precision, stability, and comfort in every battle. Arcane provides full tactical advantage on the battlefield: a high-precision aimbot for flawless hits on ground and air enemies; detailed ESP for tanks with key element highlights — turret, engine, transmission, crew (driver, gunner, loader, etc.); informative ESP for planes, including allies, enemies, and bots; an optional Battle Mode — an active combat mode for maximum efficiency in dynamic skirmishes. The convenient profile system allows saving and quickly switching settings for different playstyles. A sleek and intuitive menu ensures easy navigation, and excellent optimization guarantees stable FPS without lags or drops. Arcane Full for War Thunder isn't just a cheat; it's a technological weapon giving you control over the skies and the ground. Experience the advantages of professional software and become truly unbeatable!
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11 (21H2, 22H2, 23H2, 24H2)
- Processor: Intel & AMD
- Video card: NVIDIA & AMD
- Client: Steam, Gaijin
Aimbot (Aim Bot)
- Enabled - enable/disable Aimbot
- Aim Mode - Aimbot working mode (always, on key press)
- Aim Key - keys to activate aim
- Prediction - predicts the aiming trajectory
- Visible Check - aim only on visible enemies
- Aim Target - targets on which the aimbot will work (bots, teammates, enemies)
- Aim Position - aiming position
- FOV - Aimbot's action area around the crosshair
- Draw FOV - display the Aimbot's action area as a circle
- FOV Style - configure the visuals of the Aimbot circle
- Smooth - smooth out Aimbot movements
- Max Distance - Aimbot working range in meters
Tank ESP
- Box - ESP on player tanks as boxes
- Box Style - customize type, color, and other box parameters
- Visible Check - players in direct visibility and behind obstacles are highlighted with different colors
- Name - display player nicknames
- Distance - distance to tanks in meters
- Vehicle Name - vehicle name
- Snaplines - ESP as lines to tanks
- Max Distance - ESP action range
- Turret
- Hull
- Commander
- Loader
- Driver
- Transmission
- Fuel
- Engine
- Ammunition
- Weapons
Plane ESP (WH)
- Box - ESP as boxes
- Box Style - customize type, color, and other box parameters
- Name - display player names
- Distance - distance to planes in meters
- Vehicle Name - planes' names
- Snaplines - ESP as lines to planes
- Draw Bots - show bots
- Draw Teammates - show allies
- Max Distance - ESP working range
Other Arcane Full WT Features
- Menu Key - key to open the cheat menu (can be changed)
- Unload Key - key for safely disabling the cheat from the game
- Battle Mode - disable all ESP except for players
- Crosshair - enable static crosshair at the screen center
- Languages - support for three languages (English, Russian, Chinese)
- Configs - profile system with settings (create, save, load, share, delete)
