Arcane Full Software for War Thunder

Information about cheat

Introducing the full version of the private Arcane cheat for War Thunder — a professional solution for those who value precision, stability, and comfort in every battle. Arcane provides full tactical advantage on the battlefield: a high-precision aimbot for flawless hits on ground and air enemies; detailed ESP for tanks with key element highlights — turret, engine, transmission, crew (driver, gunner, loader, etc.); informative ESP for planes, including allies, enemies, and bots; an optional Battle Mode — an active combat mode for maximum efficiency in dynamic skirmishes. The convenient profile system allows saving and quickly switching settings for different playstyles. A sleek and intuitive menu ensures easy navigation, and excellent optimization guarantees stable FPS without lags or drops. Arcane Full for War Thunder isn't just a cheat; it's a technological weapon giving you control over the skies and the ground. Experience the advantages of professional software and become truly unbeatable!

System Requirements

  • Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11 (21H2, 22H2, 23H2, 24H2)
  • Processor: Intel & AMD
  • Video card: NVIDIA & AMD
  • Client: Steam, Gaijin
Aimbot (Aim Bot)

  • Enabled - enable/disable Aimbot
  • Aim Mode - Aimbot working mode (always, on key press)
  • Aim Key - keys to activate aim
  • Prediction - predicts the aiming trajectory
  • Visible Check - aim only on visible enemies
  • Aim Target - targets on which the aimbot will work (bots, teammates, enemies)
  • Aim Position - aiming position
  • FOV - Aimbot's action area around the crosshair
  • Draw FOV - display the Aimbot's action area as a circle
  • FOV Style - configure the visuals of the Aimbot circle
  • Smooth - smooth out Aimbot movements
  • Max Distance - Aimbot working range in meters

Tank ESP

  • Box - ESP on player tanks as boxes
  • Box Style - customize type, color, and other box parameters
  • Visible Check - players in direct visibility and behind obstacles are highlighted with different colors
  • Name - display player nicknames
  • Distance - distance to tanks in meters
  • Vehicle Name - vehicle name
  • Snaplines - ESP as lines to tanks
  • Max Distance - ESP action range
  • Turret
  • Hull
  • Commander
  • Loader
  • Driver
  • Transmission
  • Fuel
  • Engine
  • Ammunition
  • Weapons

Plane ESP (WH)

  • Box - ESP as boxes
  • Box Style - customize type, color, and other box parameters
  • Name - display player names
  • Distance - distance to planes in meters
  • Vehicle Name - planes' names
  • Snaplines - ESP as lines to planes
  • Draw Bots - show bots
  • Draw Teammates - show allies
  • Max Distance - ESP working range

Other Arcane Full WT Features

  • Menu Key - key to open the cheat menu (can be changed)
  • Unload Key - key for safely disabling the cheat from the game
  • Battle Mode - disable all ESP except for players
  • Crosshair - enable static crosshair at the screen center
  • Languages - support for three languages (English, Russian, Chinese)
  • Configs - profile system with settings (create, save, load, share, delete)

