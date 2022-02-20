Veiled Experts Hack
Information about cheat
This cheat is the first product that was released for the game Veiled Experts. The program was released almost on the same day as the closed beta of the game and people immediately liked it. The private hack for Veiled Experts is a great tool for smashing servers in this game. Win constantly and kill bunches of players with a convenient and powerful aimbot, visual features to see players behind walls and obstacles, as well as have complete information about them (hp, nicknames, distance, weapons in hand, etc.). Do not waste time, no one has regretted buying our cheat and testing it in action. Get the most out of the gameplay with cheats in the new Korean battle royale game!
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10(1809 - 21h2), Windows 11
- Processor: Intel & AMD
- Video card: Nvidia & AMD
- Client: Steam
Aimbot
- Enable - enable / disable aimbot feature
- Bone - choice of body part for aim
- Use Mouse - use mouse for aiming(more legit and non-obvious version of the aimbot)
- FOV - aimbot work area radius
- Smooth - smoothness of the aimbot (higher value - slower and smoother the aimbot moves)
- Draw Fov - show the working area of the aimbot as a circle around the sight
- Aim Priority - show the point at which the aimbot will shoot and aim
ESP
- 2D Box - show enemies behind walls using 2D boxes (simplest type of esp)
- Health ESP - shows the amount of HP of opponents using a bar
- Snaplines - stretches a line from you to other players
- Direction of eye gaze - shows the direction of view of enemy characters
- Skeleton - shows enemies behind walls and obstacles with skeletons. This parameter can affect your FPS in the game.
- Distance - shows the distance from you to other players in meters
Misc
- Players Visible - color selection for displaying visible opponents
- Players Invisible - color selection for displaying opponents you can't see
- Text & Info color - select the color that will be used to display text and other ESP information
- Circle Color - the color in which the circle will be painted, which shows the radius of the aimbot
- Radar - a radar appears over the game in the corner of the screen that shows players and information about them
- Radar Angle - allows you to change the size and scale of the radar
- Binds - the ability to assign keys to activate features