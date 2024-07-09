SQUAD Avalanche Software
Information about cheat
Avalanche private cheat for SQUAD is the perfect choice for those who want to dominate the battlefield. Includes a powerful aimbot with flexible settings, a convenient ESP for displaying enemies, vehicle and other objects. Exploits such as Freecamera allow you to freely examine the map, and the infinite ammo feature makes you almost unstoppable. The built-in stylish radar helps you monitor your surroundings, not missing a single threat. The cheat is designed with an emphasis on security - a minimal chance of ban and a built-in spoofer to bypass HWID blocking. The perfect choice for a comfortable game!
Attention, This cheat only works with Intel processors!
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11 (21H2, 22H2, 23H2, 24H2)
- Processor: Intel Only
- Video card: Nvidia & AMD
- Client: Steam
ESP (Wallhack)
- Player ESP - show players and information about them using ESP
- Grenades ESP - highlighting thrown grenades using WH
- Vehicle ESP - display military vehicles using Wallhack
- Deployable ESP - show location of deployable objects
- Distance - distance in meters to ESP targets
- Max Distance - operating range of the WH
- Only Enemy - show only enemies
- Name - players' nicknames, names of objects and transport
- Weapon - weapons in players' hands
- Role - the role of the player
- Skeleton - ESP in the form of skeletons copying the silhouette of the target
- Visible Check - paints targets in line of sight and behind an obstacle in different colors
Aimbot (AIM)
- Aimbot - aiming assistance when shooting
- Aimbot Scope Fix - correct operation of the aim when scoping
- Auto - auto aim while shooting
- FOV - the size of the aiming area
- Draw FOV - show the size of the aiming area as a circle
- Only Visible - aim only against visible targets
- Lock Target - fixing the aim on the target until it is destroyed or fire ceases
- Hit Chance - chance to hit (for silent aim)
- Aimbot Key - the key that when held down will make the aim work
- Silent Aim - a powerful type of aim, bullets hit targets, but the sight and camera do not move
- Magic Bullet - aim in the form of magic bullets, hits targets behind obstacles, a very powerful type of aim
- Bone - body parts that will be fired at
- Random Bone - select random body parts to aim at
- Target Type (Players, Vehicles) - targets for aiming
- Change Target Key - a key that, when pressed, will change the target type
- Change Aim Type Key - Silent/Magic Bullet Switch Key
Misc (Other SQUAD Avalanche Features)
- Crosshair - static sight in the middle of the screen, several types and settings
- Debug Camera (Free Camera) - free camera mode, allows you to view the terrain
- Unlimited Ammo - infinite ammo when firing a weapon
- No Bullet Drop - disables bullet ballistics when shooting
- Radar - radar displaying enemies, equipment and objects, convenient and stylish
- Custom Colors - the ability to customize colors for WH, radar and other elements of the cheat to your taste
- Config System - the ability to save and load cheat settings
- Spoofer - built-in HWID-Spoofer to bypass HWID ban
- Languages (English, Russian) - the cheat menu is available in English and Russian