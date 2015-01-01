Unnamed Lite Software for Rainbow 6 (R6S)
Information about cheat
Unnamed Lite — a lightweight version of the Unnamedtech software for Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege, designed exclusively for legit gameplay. The product includes only visual features without aimbot or risky mechanics, which significantly reduces detection chances. Its core is a clean Player ESP: boxes, snaplines, and target distance with flexible options for color and render distance customization. The interface is minimalist and intuitive — all parameters are easily adjusted through the built‑in menu. Additionally, a custom crosshair and ESP font size settings are available, allowing you to tailor visuals to your preference and increase in‑game comfort. Unnamed Lite is an excellent choice for those who want to gain an informational advantage without overpaying for unnecessary features while maintaining maximum safety.
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11 (21H2, 22H2, 23H2, 24H2, 25H2)
- Processor: Intel & AMD
- Video card: Nvidia & AMD
- Client: UPlay (Ubisoft Connect), Steam, Epic Games, Microsoft Store
Player ESP (Wallhack)
- Box – displays boxes around players
- Box Color – adjusts the color of the boxes
- Snapline – draws ESP lines from the screen to players
- Snapline Color – adjusts the color of ESP lines
- Distance – shows the distance to players
- Max Distance – maximum distance for displaying players
Other Unnamed R6S Features
- Crosshair – enables a custom crosshair in the center of the screen
- Font Size – adjusts the font size of ESP elements
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