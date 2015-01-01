Information about cheat

Unnamed Lite — a lightweight version of the Unnamedtech software for Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege, designed exclusively for legit gameplay. The product includes only visual features without aimbot or risky mechanics, which significantly reduces detection chances. Its core is a clean Player ESP: boxes, snaplines, and target distance with flexible options for color and render distance customization. The interface is minimalist and intuitive — all parameters are easily adjusted through the built‑in menu. Additionally, a custom crosshair and ESP font size settings are available, allowing you to tailor visuals to your preference and increase in‑game comfort. Unnamed Lite is an excellent choice for those who want to gain an informational advantage without overpaying for unnecessary features while maintaining maximum safety.