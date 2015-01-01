Ancient Software for Rainbow Six Siege X (R6S)
Ancient — an advanced private software for Rainbow Six Siege X, offering stable performance, a convenient menu, and a wide set of features for controlling the situation on the map. The solution is ideal for dynamic matches where information about enemies and their abilities is crucial. The software includes a flexible aimbot with adjustable FOV, smoothness, and aiming sensitivity. The user can choose a specific bone to aim at or use automatic selection of the nearest body part. The Target Lock feature keeps the crosshair on the target, and the FOV circle display helps fine-tune the settings. ESP provides all necessary information about opponents: boxes, skeletons, lines to targets, and health bars. A separate Skills ESP shows the abilities of attacking and defending operators, giving a significant tactical advantage. Additionally, flexible ESP color customization, a config system, and a built-in spoofer for bypassing HWID bans are available. Ancient — a reliable solution for confident gameplay in Rainbow Six Siege X.
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11 (21H2, 22H2, 23H2, 24H2, 25H2)
- Processor: Intel & AMD
- Video card: Nvidia & AMD
- Client: UPlay (Ubisoft Connect), Steam, Epic Games, Microsoft Store
Aimbot (Aim)
- Enable – enables or disables the aimbot
- Aim Key – key to activate the aimbot
- Draw FOV – displays the aimbot FOV circle
- FOV – radius of the target acquisition zone
- Smooth – adjusts aim smoothing for more natural crosshair movement
- Sensitivity – adjusts aimbot movement sensitivity
- Target Bone – selects the body part to aim at
- Nearest Bone – automatically aims at the closest body part to the crosshair
- Target Lock – keeps the crosshair locked on the target while it remains within the aimbot’s FOV
Visuals (WH)
- Box – displays a box around the player
- Skeleton – displays the player model skeleton
- Skeleton Thickness – adjusts the line thickness of skeletons (slider)
- Lines – draws lines from the screen to players
- Line Thickness – adjusts snapline thickness
- Health – displays players’ health as a bar
Skills ESP
- Abilities – ESP for showing operators’ abilities
- Abilities Icon Size – adjusts the size of ability icons
- Attacker – displays various abilities of the attacking side
- Defender – displays various abilities of the defending side
Other Ancient R6SX Features
- Custom ESP Colors – allows customizing ESP element colors
- Built-in Spoofer – includes a built-in spoofer to bypass hardware bans
- Configs – configuration system for different cheat presets (create, import, load, share, delete)
- Languages – the menu supports multiple languages (English, Russian)
