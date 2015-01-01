Information about cheat

Ancient — an advanced private software for Rainbow Six Siege X, offering stable performance, a convenient menu, and a wide set of features for controlling the situation on the map. The solution is ideal for dynamic matches where information about enemies and their abilities is crucial. The software includes a flexible aimbot with adjustable FOV, smoothness, and aiming sensitivity. The user can choose a specific bone to aim at or use automatic selection of the nearest body part. The Target Lock feature keeps the crosshair on the target, and the FOV circle display helps fine-tune the settings. ESP provides all necessary information about opponents: boxes, skeletons, lines to targets, and health bars. A separate Skills ESP shows the abilities of attacking and defending operators, giving a significant tactical advantage. Additionally, flexible ESP color customization, a config system, and a built-in spoofer for bypassing HWID bans are available. Ancient — a reliable solution for confident gameplay in Rainbow Six Siege X.