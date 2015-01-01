Byster Software for Overwatch
Information about cheat
Byster is a convenient and effective tool for Overwatch, suitable for both beginners and experienced players. Its simple menu and well‑designed structure allow you to configure everything quickly and start playing without unnecessary complications. The main feature is a powerful aimbot with flexible customization: bone selection, target-lock modes, movement prediction, and various smoothing types. Thanks to Humanize and Jitter functions, the aim behavior looks as natural as possible, allowing comfortable play on almost any hero. ESP (WH) provides all essential information: health, distance, hero name, ultimate charge, target visibility, and more. Additional elements such as turret display, health packs, and ultimate usage notifications are also available. A separate highlight is Stream-Proof — the software does not appear on recordings or streams, which is convenient for content creation. Completing the functionality are the config system, settings search, and flexible visual customization. Byster is a balanced solution with strong aim features and convenient control.
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11 (21H2, 22H2, 23H2, 24H2)
- Processor: Intel & AMD
- Video card: Nvidia & AMD
- Client: Steam
Aimbot (Aim Bot)
- Enable – enable/disable auto-aim on targets
- Aim Key – key to activate aiming (hold)
- FOV – target capture radius (zone where aimbot works)
- FOV Show – displays the FOV circle on screen
- Smooth – smoothness of aim movement toward the target
- Target Lock – target locking mode (distance, closest to crosshair, automatic)
- Sticky – aim sticks to the target while active
- Bone Target – preferred body part for aiming (head, body, legs)
- Max Distance – maximum distance at which the aimbot works
- Mouse DPI / Game Sens – adjustment for mouse DPI and in‑game sensitivity for correct aimbot behavior
- Target Switch Delay – delay between switching targets in milliseconds
- Through Wall – aiming through walls (no visibility check)
- Prediction – movement prediction for the target while aiming
- Humanaizer – makes aim behavior more “human-like” (micro‑errors, smoothing)
- Jitter – adds small random shakes to reduce suspicion
Visuals (WH / ESP)
- Enabled – enable/disable ESP (WH)
- Box – display boxes around player models
- Box Style – box type (full box, corners only, no boxes)
- Skeleton – displays ESP skeleton of the player model
- Health Bar – shows players' health bars
- Health Text – displays numeric HP value
- Distance – shows distance to the target in meters
- Hero Name – displays hero name
- Ult % (Text) – shows ultimate percentage as text
- Ult % (UI) – shows ultimate charge as a UI bar (indicator)
- Visible Check – players in line of sight and behind objects are colored differently
- Max Distance – maximum distance for ESP visibility
- Ignore Teammates – ignores ESP for teammates
- Show Turrets – enable turret display
- Hide Invisible Sombra – hides invisible Sombra
- Ignore Untargetable – ignores temporarily invulnerable targets
- Ult Cast Alert – displays a notification during ultimate cast
- Health Packs – display health packs on the map
Other Byster Overwatch Features
- Stream-Proof – menu and ESP are not visible in screenshots, videos, or streams (optional)
- Languages – menu supports multiple languages (English, Russian, Chinese)
- Menu Key – ability to set a custom key to open the menu
- Configs – profile system for cheat configurations (create, save, load)
- By Search – search bar for quickly locating settings and parameters inside the cheat menu
- ESP Customaztion – allows flexible adjustment of certain ESP elements, their colors, positions, etc.
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