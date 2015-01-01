Information about cheat

Byster is a convenient and effective tool for Overwatch, suitable for both beginners and experienced players. Its simple menu and well‑designed structure allow you to configure everything quickly and start playing without unnecessary complications. The main feature is a powerful aimbot with flexible customization: bone selection, target-lock modes, movement prediction, and various smoothing types. Thanks to Humanize and Jitter functions, the aim behavior looks as natural as possible, allowing comfortable play on almost any hero. ESP (WH) provides all essential information: health, distance, hero name, ultimate charge, target visibility, and more. Additional elements such as turret display, health packs, and ultimate usage notifications are also available. A separate highlight is Stream-Proof — the software does not appear on recordings or streams, which is convenient for content creation. Completing the functionality are the config system, settings search, and flexible visual customization. Byster is a balanced solution with strong aim features and convenient control.