Byster Software for Last Epoch (Scripts)

Information about cheat

Introducing the new tool for Last Epoch – Byster! This product cannot be called just a cheat – it's an advanced toolkit with helpful scripts that simplify the gameplay and help maximize the character's efficiency. Functional features include: unlocking the entire map, automatic regeneration scripts for health, mana, and energy shield. Additionally, there's a speedhack for fast movement and a convenient config system, allowing you to save different settings for any play style. The software has a simple yet convenient menu for parameter adjustments. Byster gets regular updates for new patches and adds fresh features, making it a reliable tool for Last Epoch players. If you're looking for lightweight, safe, and efficient gameplay software, Byster is an excellent choice.

System Requirements

  • Operating system: Windows 10 (2004, 20H2, 21H1, 21H2, 22H2), Windows 11 (21H2, 22H2, 23H2, 24H2)
  • Processor: AMD & Intel
  • Video card: AMD & NVIDIA
  • Client: Steam
Buy Guide

Visuals

  • Unlock Map - displays the entire map on levels

Scripts

  • Auto Heal - automatically applies healing
  • Auto Mana - automatically applies mana restoration
  • Auto Energy Shield - automatically applies the energy shield

Other Features Byster Last Epoch

  • Speedhack - significantly increases movement speed
  • Menu Key - button to open the cheat menu
  • Configs (Save, Load, Reset) - configuration system for quick interaction with cheat settings (save, load, and reset settings)
  • Scale - change the scale (size) of the Byster menu

