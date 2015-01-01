Arcane Software for HumanitZ
Information about cheat
Arcane — a reliable and well‑designed private software for HumanitZ, focused on maximum information and convenience in survival conditions. The solution is ideal for both PvP interactions with other players and monitoring threats from zombies and the environment. ESP / WallHack for players provides detailed visualization: 2D boxes with a choice of style (cornered or full box), fill with customizable design, names, distance, skeletons with adjustable line thickness, view direction, and snaplines. All elements have a maximum distance setting to keep the screen clean and readable. A separate ESP for zombies is implemented. Items ESP displays items on the ground as well as loot containers, with adjustable render distance. Additional features include Battle Mode, which disables all unnecessary ESP and leaves only players, a custom crosshair, arrows for off‑screen targets, movement speed increase, and Full Bright, which removes darkness and makes the image as bright as possible. Arcane for HumanitZ — a balanced and convenient solution for confident survival, situational awareness, and comfortable gameplay without a cluttered interface.
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11 (21H2, 22H2, 23H2, 24H2, 25H2)
- Processor: Intel & AMD
- Video card: Nvidia & AMD
- Client: Steam, Epic Games
Players ESP
- Box – displays players using a 2D box
- Box Style – choose the box style (corners or full box)
- Filled – fills the box with a background
- Filled Style – box fill style
- Name – shows the player's nickname
- Distance – displays the distance to the player
- Skeleton – displays the player's skeleton
- Thickness – adjusts skeleton line thickness
- View line – shows the player's view direction
- Snaplines – line from you to the target
- Max Distance – maximum player render distance
Zombies ESP
- Box – displays zombies using a 2D box
- Box Style – choose the box style
- Filled Box – fills the box with a background
- Filled Style – box fill style
- Name – displays the zombie type or name
- Distance – shows the distance to the zombie
- Snaplines – ESP lines to zombies
- Max Distance – maximum zombie render distance
Items ESP
- Dropped items – shows items lying on the ground
- Lootable containers – displays lootable containers
- Distance – shows the distance to items
- Max distance – maximum item render distance
Other Arcane HumanitZ Features
- Battle Mode – disables all ESP except players
- Menu key – key to open the cheat menu
- Unload key – key to fully unload the cheat
- Crosshair – displays a custom crosshair in the center of the screen
- Off-Screen Arrows – shows arrows for targets outside the screen
- Speed hack – increases character movement speed
- Full bright – makes the game fully bright (removes darkness)
