Genshin Impact Private Cheat
Information about cheat
We present to your attention our new development - a private cheat for Genshin Impact. This product includes a huge number of features to facilitate pumping in genshin. With our program you you will be able to quickly move and fly around the map, pass through various objects and walls, kill
any mobs and even teleport. The possibilities of private cheat are not limited to this, the software has many other cool features. In addition, our cheat is as safe and reliable as possible, you can play with a hack without worrying about account ban. Therefore, we advise you not to waste time and try our cool
tool in action as soon as possible!
Genshin Impact hack - suitable for the fastest development and overcoming all game quests. Its main goals are to facilitate the gameplay, make it comfortable and bring new features.
For example, you can skip game dialogues, easily combine elemental damage, or even kill an enemy with one blow.
This cheat is currently frozen. Therefore, we recommend that you consider this cheat for Genshin Impact.
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11
- Processor: Intel & AMD
- Video card: Nvidia & AMD
- Client: Genshin Impact, Epic Games
Player
- Always Elemental Sight - Elemental vision
- Always Weakspot Hit - get into a weak spot
- Attack Element - Supplements attacks with selected elemental damage
- Attack Speed - attack speed selection
- Damage Multiplier - damage settings in multiplayer
- Damage Shield Multiplier - shield damage settings
- Double attack - two attacks in one hit
- Extra Damage - множитель урона
- Good Mode - you are not damaged
- Environment - disabling elemental damage against you
- Gravity - change in gravity
- Hit Multiplier - multiplayer hits settings
- Instant Bow - bow Ability Instant Cooldown
- Instant Burst - instant accumulation of points for ultimates
- Instant Party info - quick control of your party
- No clip - free flight mode
- No Dash Cool Down - disable cooldowns on dash
- No Skill Cool Down - skills without recharge
- Permanent Buff Duration - Eternal buffs
- Rapid Animation - animation speed
- Run Speed - running speed control
- Stats Multiplier - stats in multiplayer
- Unlimited Fly - endless flights without spending stamina
- Unlimited Stamina - stamina is not spent when running and climbing
ESP and Visuals
- Chest - showing all chests
- HP Bar/Level - display of level and hp of opponents
- Always Critical Damag - allows crit on every hit
- Camera zoom - camera range adjustment
- Character Skin - choosing a skin for your characters
- Field of View – the ability to change the field of view
- No Character Blur – turn off the blur
- No Fog - disable the fog of war
world
- Auto Destroy - automatic destruction of various objects
- Easy Ore - Ore HP Reduction
- Entity Speed - change the speed of all creatures
- FriendlyMob - friendly enemies
- Instant Kill Mob - hilichurls and other mobs
- Loot Range - change the range to pick up loot
- Mob Vacuum - pulls mobs to one point
Other, Misc and INFO
- Auto Dialog - automatic continuation of the dialogue
- Fast Dialog - acceleration of dialogs
- Skip Cutscene - skip any cutscene
- Unlock FPS - unlock maximum fps
- Auto Select - automatic selection of answers in dialogs
- Skip - skip dialogue
- Info - function security level
- Green – low risk
- Yellow - mediun risk
- Red - rage function