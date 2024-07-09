Ancient Hunt Showdown 1896 Software
Information about cheat
Private cheat Ancient for Hunt Showdown 1896 is a powerful solution for players who want to get the maximum advantage in the game. The software includes a highly customizable Aimbot, which can be used in both Legit and Rage styles depending on the situation. Convenient WH (ESP) allows you to track enemies, zombies and bosses with fine-tuning of the display. World ESP is also available, including Loot ESP for displaying items, containers, weapons, as well as important game objects such as boss spawns and exits. For ease of use, the cheat has a config system that allows you to save and load settings in one click. The cheat menu supports two languages - English and Chinese, and the built-in HWID Spoofer will protect you from blocking by HWID. Ancient is high-quality software with huge functionality that will help you unleash all the possibilities of Hunt Showdown 1896!
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11 (21H2, 22H2, 23H2, 24H2)
- Processor: Intel & AMD
- Video card: Nvidia & AMD
- Client: Steam
Aimbot (Vector)
- Active - enable aimbot
- Aimbot Key - key bind for aim
- Smooth - smoothing of aim movements, the higher the value, the weaker the aim
- FOV - the size of the aimbot's working area
- Draw FOV - show the size of the aim area as a circle
- FOV Color - the color of the circle showing the FOV of the aim
- Distance - aim range
- Bones (Head, Neck, Pelvis) - body parts for AIM
- Draw Aim Point - show the point at which the aim is aimed
- Aim Point Size - aim point size
- Targets (Players, Zombies, Bosses) - types of characters that the aim will shoot at
Wallhack (Игроки, Зомби, Боссы)
- Players ESP - esp for displaying players and information about them
- Zombies ESP - wh to show zombies
- Bosses ESP - esp showing bosses and special zombies
- Glow - wallhack in the form of highlighting (outlining) the enemy's silhouette
- Chams - bright coloring of character models
- Box - classic WH in the form of boxes
- Name - players' nicknames and zombies' names
- Corpses - players' corpses
- Health - amount of HP players have
- Distance - distance in meters to ESP targets
- Max Distance - limit the range of the WH against certain types of targets
World ESP (Weapon, Loot, Boxes, Other)
- Weapon (Weapon, Melee, Throwable) - show different weapons using ESP
- Medical Items - items related to treatment and medicine
- World Items - various loot lying on the ground
- Trait Charms - special amulets
- Boxes (Ammo, Tool, Health, Item, Cash, Ammo Swap) - different types of boxes
- Boss Spawn - boss spawn locations
- Exits - exit points from the location
- Distance - distance to displayed objects
- Max Distance - limit the range of the ESP displaying different types of objects
Misc (Other Ancient Hunt Showdown Features)
- Configs - ability to save and load Ancient cheat settings for Hunt
- Language (English, Chinese) - Ancient cheat menu for Hunt Showdown is available in 2 languages
- Custom Colors - ability to customize colors for WH to your taste
- HWID-Spoofer - built-in spoofer for bypassing blocking by HWID