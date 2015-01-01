Ghost Chams WH for Escape from Tarkov (EFT)

Information about cheat

Introducing the latest addition to the WH-Satano store – Ghost Chams for Escape from Tarkov. This solution is created for those who value maximum safety and simplicity in use. There are no risky features – only Wallhack in the form of chams, which makes the chances of being blocked extremely low. Player and NPC highlighting is implemented in the most convenient way: bosses and their guards are marked with pink, PMCs (players) are highlighted in red, Scavs – yellow, and player-controlled Scavs – green. This color system allows you to instantly orient yourself in battle and understand who is nearby. Ghost Chams requires no complex configuration – just launch the software and the game. There's no menu, everything is pre-configured for comfortable gameplay. The product is regularly updated to match the latest EFT patches, and the affordable price makes it an accessible solution for anyone looking for a simple, stable, and safe Wallhack for Tarkov.

System Requirements

  • Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11 (21H2, 22H2, 23H2)
  • Processor: AMD & Intel
  • Video card: NVIDIA & AMD
  • Client: Battlestate Games Launcher (BSG)
Buy Guide

Chams WH (Chams WH)

  • Chams - WH in the form of painted player models through walls
  • Red - PMCs (Players)
  • Yellow - Wild (SCAV)
  • Green - Manbots (PMCs)
  • Pink - Bosses and their guards

Leave review


