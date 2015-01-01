Ghost Chams WH for Escape from Tarkov (EFT)
Information about cheat
Introducing the latest addition to the WH-Satano store – Ghost Chams for Escape from Tarkov. This solution is created for those who value maximum safety and simplicity in use. There are no risky features – only Wallhack in the form of chams, which makes the chances of being blocked extremely low. Player and NPC highlighting is implemented in the most convenient way: bosses and their guards are marked with pink, PMCs (players) are highlighted in red, Scavs – yellow, and player-controlled Scavs – green. This color system allows you to instantly orient yourself in battle and understand who is nearby. Ghost Chams requires no complex configuration – just launch the software and the game. There's no menu, everything is pre-configured for comfortable gameplay. The product is regularly updated to match the latest EFT patches, and the affordable price makes it an accessible solution for anyone looking for a simple, stable, and safe Wallhack for Tarkov.
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11 (21H2, 22H2, 23H2)
- Processor: AMD & Intel
- Video card: NVIDIA & AMD
- Client: Battlestate Games Launcher (BSG)
Chams WH (Chams WH)
- Chams - WH in the form of painted player models through walls
- Red - PMCs (Players)
- Yellow - Wild (SCAV)
- Green - Manbots (PMCs)
- Pink - Bosses and their guards
Ty for review 🤗
Leave review
Similar Products
Phoenix Spoofer (Satano)
- Time-tested Temp HWID Spoofer
- Handles EAC and BE anti-cheats perfectly
- Affordable price and excellent performance
EFT Chams
- Simple WH with the lowest ban chance in Tarkov
- The Cheapest Safe Software for EFT (UD HACK)
- Affordable ESP cheat for Tarkov (EFT)
Sky Hack EFT
- Wallhack + Convenient Loot ESP and Map Informer
- No Recoil, No Sway and Other Exploits (Lots of Everything)
- Built-in Spoofer to Bypass HWID Ban
EFT Chams++
- Extended version of the legendary EFT Chams
- WH (Chams), Loot ESP (Items), No Recoil and More
- Undetected since release, accessible and safe cheat