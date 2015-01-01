Unnamed Delta Force Chams (unnamedtech software)
Unnamed Delta Force Chams — private software for Delta Force, designed for those who prefer to play carefully and as safely as possible. This product is a classic Wallhack Only cheat using chams: enemy models are highlighted with bright colors and remain visible even through walls and obstacles. This minimalist approach makes the cheat much less risky compared to aimbots and other aggressive features, reducing the likelihood of reports and significantly lowering the chances of detection by anti-cheat systems. Optimization is performed at a high level — game performance remains stable, FPS does not drop, and the software works smoothly and reliably. Unnamed Chams is perfect for players who prefer a Legit-style, as it provides the necessary informational advantage without overdoing it or taking excessive risks. If you are looking for stable, safe, and at the same time simple-to-use Wallhack for Delta Force, which allows you to play comfortably and level up — Unnamed Delta Force Chams will be an excellent choice!
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11 (21H2, 22H2, 23H2, 24H2)
- Processor: Intel & AMD
- Video card: Nvidia & AMD
- Client: Steam
Features of Unnamed Delta Force Chams
- Wallhack - show enemies through walls using chams
- Chams - this type of WH represents a bright coloring of character models
- Visible Check - enemy models behind walls/obstacles are fully colored, enemy models in direct visibility are outlined
- Enemy Only - chams work only against enemy characters (allies are not highlighted)
- Unnamed Chams work in Havoc Warfare mode (Battlefield)
- Unnamed Chams work in Hazard Operation mode (Extraction)
