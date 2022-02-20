Phoenix Legacy for Dead By Daylight
Information about cheat
It's time to present you our new product - Phoenix Legacy for Dead by Daylight. In our new product at the moment, everything is done perfectly: perfectly optimized ESP features and Perfect skillcheck will allow you to spend time in the game with complete comfort. The application is perfectly optimized and shows good performance on all devices. Wallhack gives enough information about other players and objects on the map. In addition, the price of the goods is very pleasant, so we do not advise you to pass by and miss such a good chance!
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10(20h1, 20h2, 21h1, 21h2, 22h2) , Windows 11(21h2, 22h2)
- Processor: Intel & AMD
- Video card: Nvidia & AMD
- Client: Steam, Epic Games
Features list
- ESP - visual features that allow you to see various information about players and other objects through walls and obstacles
- Boxes - Shows characters behind walls with boxes around their models
- Skeleton - draws skeletons on top of the players showing what position they are in
- Name ESP - shows you the in-game nicknames of other players
- Distance - display the distance in meters to the target
- World - shows the location of various objects located in the game world
- Visible Check - characters behind obstacles and in line of sight are highlighted in different colors for your convenience