Wh-Satano Private Cheat for CS:GO

Information about cheat

Despite the imminent release of CS2, we decided to publish some of our developments on CSGO. The cheat is quite simple and does not include any unnecessary features, only a basic set of features for free play with the cheat. The only featureshere are: WH, triggerbot, norecoil, bhop, glow and some other little things. This software is suitable for light play on public or MM at low ranks. The risk of being banned when playing with this program will be minimal, and the trust factor of your account will always be green.