Wh-Satano Private Cheat for CS:GO
Information about cheat
Despite the imminent release of CS2, we decided to publish some of our developments on CSGO. The cheat is quite simple and does not include any unnecessary features, only a basic set of features for free play with the cheat. The only featureshere are: WH, triggerbot, norecoil, bhop, glow and some other little things. This software is suitable for light play on public or MM at low ranks. The risk of being banned when playing with this program will be minimal, and the trust factor of your account will always be green.
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11
- Processor: Intel & AMD
- Video card: Nvidia & AMD
- Client: Steam
Weapon and Shooting
- Recoil Control - weapon recoil control feature
- Recoil X
- Recoil Y
- TriggerBot
- AutoShoot
- On friendly
- In sight
- Flash Check
- In Jump
- Delay Before Shot
- Delay after Shot
Wallhack(Player ESP)
- Boxes ESP
- Health Bar
- Allies
- Visible Only
- Visible Check
- Visible Color
- Invisible Color
- Glow Hack
- Glow Style
Misc(Extra Features)
- In-Game Radar - displays players on the in-game radar
- BHop
- Auto-Stop
- Auto-Strafe
- Strafe-Helper
- Menu Customization
- Binds