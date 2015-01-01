Crooked Arms Software for Battlefield 2042
Information about cheat
Crooked Arms — a convenient and stable private software for Battlefield 2042, offering a well-balanced feature set for confident multiplayer gameplay. The solution stands out with its minimalist menu, good optimization, and well-thought-out settings. The aimbot is equipped with movement prediction, FOV settings, distance, and target priority options. It supports bone selection, visibility checks, and works on players in vehicles and Ranger drones. Flexible speed and radius parameters allow you to configure both a legit and a more aggressive shooting style. Players ESP displays enemies with 2D/3D boxes, skeletons, health, distance, and lines to targets. There is a visibility filter and ally display settings. Visuals are easily customizable to your style. The functionality is complemented by a convenient radar with adjustable size, position, and transparency, allowing you to control the map in real time. Stream‑Proof protection is also present, hiding the software in recordings and streams. Crooked Arms is a reliable solution with a good balance of features and usability.
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11 (21H2, 22H2, 23H2, 24H2, 25H2)
- Processor: AMD & Intel
- Video card: AMD & NVIDIA
- Client: Steam, EA App
Aimbot (Aim)
- Enable – enables or disables the aimbot
- Aim Key – choose the aimbot activation key
- Aim Priority – select target priority
- Aim on Ranger – aimbot works on Ranger robots
- Aim on Players in Vehicle – aimbot works on players in vehicles
- Visible Check – aimbot works only on visible targets
- Control Radius – area of crosshair movement relative to the locked target
- FOV Show – displays the FOV circle on the screen
- FOV – size of the aimbot working area
- Max Distance – maximum aimbot working distance
- Prediction – enables target movement prediction
- Draw Aim Prediction – displays the prediction point on the screen
- Advanced settings – opens advanced aimbot settings
- Velocity – adjusts aiming speed
- Bones – select body part to aim at (Head, Neck, Body)
Players ESP (Visuals)
- Only Visible – shows only visible players
- Friends – shows teammates
- Name – displays player nicknames
- SnapLine – draws lines to players
- Box type – box type selection (None, 2D, 3D)
- Health – shows player health level
- Distance – displays distance to players
- Skeleton – shows player model skeleton
- Skeleton line size – skeleton line thickness
- Skeleton draw distance – skeleton render distance
- Box line size – box line thickness
- Additional distance – additional ESP render distance
- Backlight distance – player highlight distance
Radar (2D)
- Enable radar – enables or disables the radar
- Backlight distance – highlight distance for radar targets
- Position by X – radar horizontal position
- Position by Y – radar vertical position
- Size by W – radar width
- Size by H – radar height
- Alpha – radar window transparency
Other Crooked BF2042 Features
- Stream-Proof – cheat remains invisible on videos, screenshots, screen sharing
- Color friends – color settings for teammates
- Color hidden enemy – color for enemies behind obstacles
- Color visible enemy – color for visible enemies
- Target color – color of the current aimbot target
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