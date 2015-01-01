Battlefield 6 Fecurity Software (BF6)

Information about cheat

Fecurity for Battlefield 6 is a long-awaited novelty and the first full-fledged private solution for BF6 that has already proven itself as a powerful and reliable tool for dominating the battlefield. It includes an ultra-precise and highly customizable Aimbot capable of flawless performance across any distances. A detailed and vivid ESP (Wallhack) displays enemies, vehicles, and key objects, helping you always stay one step ahead. Fecurity's menu is a separate pride: a modern and tidy interface with intuitive navigation and a plethora of fine-tuning options — from Aimbot parameters to ESP color schemes. The software demonstrates stable performance even under active game updates and easily bypasses anti-cheat protection, ensuring maximum safety. After completing Battlefield 6's open beta and the release of the final version, the cheat will continue to function reliably. If you want to experience a proven and functional solution right now — Fecurity for BF6 will be your best choice.

System Requirements

  • Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11 (21H2, 22H2, 23H2, 24H2)
  • Processor: Intel & AMD
  • Video card: AMD & NVIDIA
  • Client: Steam, EA App
Buy Guide

Aimbot (BF6 Aim)

  • Enabled - enable/disable aimbot
  • Aim at Shot – aim will always lock on while shooting
  • Enemy Only – aim only targets enemies
  • Visible Only – aim only locks on visible enemies
  • Draw FOV – displays the working radius of the aim (circle)
  • Prediction - predicts the movement trajectories of targets
  • FOV - size of aimbot working area
  • Nearest Coefficient - % of shots aimed at the part of the enemy's body closest to the crosshair
  • Hitbox Priority - allows you to set priority to different hitboxes
  • Hitscan Preview - visual selection of body parts for aimbot (clicking on the character model in the menu)
  • Aim Key - bind your key for activating aimbot
  • Second Aim Key – secondary key for aim activation
  • Toggle Key – key to toggle aim functionality

Player ESP (Wallhack for players)

  • Enemy Only - wallhack only for enemies
  • Visible Only - wallhack only for characters in direct visibility
  • Box ESP - wallhack in the form of boxes
  • Box Outline - additional box outline for clarity
  • Out of View - indicator showing targets outside your field of view
  • Health ESP - displays players' HP
  • Skeleton - wallhack in the form of player skeletons
  • Name - ESP displaying players' nicknames
  • Distance - distance to targets
  • Max Distance - adjust the maximum distance for Wallhack
  • Visible Check - different highlighting for targets behind walls and in direct view
  • Skeleton Thickness - thickness of skeleton lines
  • Corpse - show the location of player corpses

Vehicle ESP (Wallhack for vehicles)

  • Enabled - enable wallhack for various vehicles (ground, air)
  • Visible Only - only show visible vehicles (not behind walls)
  • Enemy Only - highlight only enemy vehicles
  • Vehicle Box - boxes for vehicles
  • Box Outline - additional box outline for vehicles
  • Health ESP - displays vehicles' HP
  • Name - shows the names of displayed vehicles
  • Distance - distance to targets
  • Max Distance - limit the maximum distance for wallhack on vehicles

Other features of Fecurity BF6 (Misc)

  • Distance unit - unit of measurement for distance (feet or meters)
  • Custom ESP colors - flexible customization of Wallhack colors in BF6
  • Menu Key - bind your key for opening the cheat menu
  • Radar – activates radar feature

