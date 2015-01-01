Battlefield 6 Fecurity Software (BF6)
Information about cheat
Fecurity for Battlefield 6 is a long-awaited novelty and the first full-fledged private solution for BF6 that has already proven itself as a powerful and reliable tool for dominating the battlefield. It includes an ultra-precise and highly customizable Aimbot capable of flawless performance across any distances. A detailed and vivid ESP (Wallhack) displays enemies, vehicles, and key objects, helping you always stay one step ahead. Fecurity's menu is a separate pride: a modern and tidy interface with intuitive navigation and a plethora of fine-tuning options — from Aimbot parameters to ESP color schemes. The software demonstrates stable performance even under active game updates and easily bypasses anti-cheat protection, ensuring maximum safety. After completing Battlefield 6's open beta and the release of the final version, the cheat will continue to function reliably. If you want to experience a proven and functional solution right now — Fecurity for BF6 will be your best choice.
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11 (21H2, 22H2, 23H2, 24H2)
- Processor: Intel & AMD
- Video card: AMD & NVIDIA
- Client: Steam, EA App
Aimbot (BF6 Aim)
- Enabled - enable/disable aimbot
- Aim at Shot – aim will always lock on while shooting
- Enemy Only – aim only targets enemies
- Visible Only – aim only locks on visible enemies
- Draw FOV – displays the working radius of the aim (circle)
- Prediction - predicts the movement trajectories of targets
- FOV - size of aimbot working area
- Nearest Coefficient - % of shots aimed at the part of the enemy's body closest to the crosshair
- Hitbox Priority - allows you to set priority to different hitboxes
- Hitscan Preview - visual selection of body parts for aimbot (clicking on the character model in the menu)
- Aim Key - bind your key for activating aimbot
- Second Aim Key – secondary key for aim activation
- Toggle Key – key to toggle aim functionality
Player ESP (Wallhack for players)
- Enemy Only - wallhack only for enemies
- Visible Only - wallhack only for characters in direct visibility
- Box ESP - wallhack in the form of boxes
- Box Outline - additional box outline for clarity
- Out of View - indicator showing targets outside your field of view
- Health ESP - displays players' HP
- Skeleton - wallhack in the form of player skeletons
- Name - ESP displaying players' nicknames
- Distance - distance to targets
- Max Distance - adjust the maximum distance for Wallhack
- Visible Check - different highlighting for targets behind walls and in direct view
- Skeleton Thickness - thickness of skeleton lines
- Corpse - show the location of player corpses
Vehicle ESP (Wallhack for vehicles)
- Enabled - enable wallhack for various vehicles (ground, air)
- Visible Only - only show visible vehicles (not behind walls)
- Enemy Only - highlight only enemy vehicles
- Vehicle Box - boxes for vehicles
- Box Outline - additional box outline for vehicles
- Health ESP - displays vehicles' HP
- Name - shows the names of displayed vehicles
- Distance - distance to targets
- Max Distance - limit the maximum distance for wallhack on vehicles
Other features of Fecurity BF6 (Misc)
- Distance unit - unit of measurement for distance (feet or meters)
- Custom ESP colors - flexible customization of Wallhack colors in BF6
- Menu Key - bind your key for opening the cheat menu
- Radar – activates radar feature
Ty for review 🤗
Leave review
Similar Products
Stealth Rust Lite
- Wallhack in the form of bright white chams
- Reduction of recoil and spread during shooting
- Ability to hide nearby constructions
Superior Hack DayZ (Authority)
- Convenient Player ESP (Wallhack) with flexible settings
- Built-in Spoofer to Bypass HWID-Ban
- Silent Aimbot, No Clip and other rage features
Memez Fortnite
- Aimbot and Triggerbot to simplify shooting
- Separate aim settings for different weapons
- Convenient ESP to display players and their information
DBD Byster
- Wallhack for showing players (Boxes, Aura)
- Shows generators, chests, pallets, totems, and hooks
- Working Speedhack for DBD, Skins and Skillcheck