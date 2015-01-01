Information about cheat

Phoenix — a stable and regularly updated private software for ARK: Survival Ascended focused on visual awareness and comfortable gameplay without unnecessary features. It is ideal for players who value information and convenience without interfering with shooting. The core functionality is advanced ESP. Dino ESP shows dinosaurs with full information: level, health, status (wild/tamed), gender, age, and even XP for killing. Flexible filters and display customization for specific creature types are available. Players ESP displays players with boxes, skeletons, level, health, and distance. World ESP helps monitor structures: shows owner, durability, and structure types with filtering options. Additional useful features include Auto Armor Swap for automatic broken armor replacement, Full Bright for clear visibility in any conditions, and a custom crosshair. Phoenix is a convenient and safe internal solution for full control in ARK SA.