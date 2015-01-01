Phoenix Software for ARK Survival Ascended (SA)
Information about cheat
Phoenix — a stable and regularly updated private software for ARK: Survival Ascended focused on visual awareness and comfortable gameplay without unnecessary features. It is ideal for players who value information and convenience without interfering with shooting. The core functionality is advanced ESP. Dino ESP shows dinosaurs with full information: level, health, status (wild/tamed), gender, age, and even XP for killing. Flexible filters and display customization for specific creature types are available. Players ESP displays players with boxes, skeletons, level, health, and distance. World ESP helps monitor structures: shows owner, durability, and structure types with filtering options. Additional useful features include Auto Armor Swap for automatic broken armor replacement, Full Bright for clear visibility in any conditions, and a custom crosshair. Phoenix is a convenient and safe internal solution for full control in ARK SA.
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11 (21H2, 22H2, 23H2, 24H2, 25H2)
- Processor: Intel & AMD
- Video card: Nvidia & AMD
- Client: Steam, Epic Games, Microsoft Store (Xbox)
Dinos ESP (Dinosaur)
- Enable Dino ESP – enables/disables all dinosaur ESP
- Render Distance – maximum distance at which dinosaurs are visible (in meters)
- Draw Boxes – enables drawing boxes around dinosaurs
- Box Style – box type selection: Full 2D / Corner / 3D
- Show Name – shows the dinosaur's name
- Show Distance – shows the distance to the dinosaur
- Show Level – shows the dinosaur's level
- Show Sex – shows the dinosaur's sex (Male/Female)
- Show Health – shows current health
- Show Tamed Status – shows status: Tamed / Wild
- Show Baby Status – shows status: Baby / Adult
- Show XP For Kill – shows how much XP you get for killing
- Show Flying Tag – adds a (Flying) tag to the name if the dinosaur is flying
- Show Sleeping Tag – adds a (Sleeping) tag if the dinosaur is sleeping
- Filter Only Tamed – shows only tamed dinosaurs
- Filter Only Wild – shows only wild dinosaurs
- Filter Only Babies – shows only baby dinosaurs
- Filter Only Adults – shows only adult dinosaurs
- Filter Only Flying – shows only flying dinosaurs
- Filter Only Corrupted – shows only corrupted dinosaurs
- Color Normal – color of normal and flying dinosaurs
- Color Corrupted – color of corrupted dinosaurs
- Color Sleeping – color of the sleeping tag
Players ESP (WH)
- Enable Players ESP – enables ESP for players
- Render Distance – maximum rendering distance for players
- Draw Boxes – enables drawing boxes around players
- Box Style – box type: Full 2D / Corner / 3D
- Show Name – shows the player's name
- Show Distance – shows the distance to the player
- Show Skeleton – shows the player's skeleton
- Show Level – shows the player's level
- Show Health – shows the player's health
- Color – main color for players
World ESP (Structures)
- Enable Structures ESP – enables ESP for structures
- Render Distance – maximum rendering distance for structures
- Show Name – shows the structure's name
- Show Distance – shows the distance to the structure
- Show Owner – shows the owner's name
- Show Health – shows the structure's durability/health
- Filter Only Foundations – only foundations
- Filter Only Floors – only floors
- Filter Only Doorframes – only doorframes
- Filter Only Beds – only beds
- Filter Only Teleporters – only teleporters
- Filter Only Traps – only traps
- Color – color of all structures
Other Phoenix ARK SA Features
- Auto Armor Swap – instantly swaps broken armor
- Full Bright – enables constant full brightness
- Crosshair – custom crosshair in the center of the screen
- Built-in Spoofer – built in HWID Spoofer to bypass hardware bans in Ark
Ty for review 🤗
Leave review
Similar Products
Pussycat ARK Ascended
- Vector Aimbot for Players and Dinosaurs
- ESP (WH) for Loot, Objects, Players, Dinosaurs
- Radar, Ghost mode, user-friendly menu and configuration system
Arcane Ark Ascended
- Powerful software with wide functionality
- All necessary features: Wallhack (ESP), AIM, etc.
- Reliable Anti-Cheat Bypass and Full StreamProof
SMG Ark Ascended
- Stylish WH with detailed settings (Players, Dino, Loot, etc.)
- A good basic aimbot to improve your shooting skills
- Built-in HWID-Spoofer and ergonomic menu