I bought the key a week earlier - the impressions are positive. Advantages: Powerful and accurate aim, many settings, it is possible to configure both legit and Rage. Convenient ESP, many settings, in Loot ESP it is possible to choose how exactly loot will be displayed, there is an item filter, etc. The menu has many settings, there is saving of configs, there are several languages, good design. In general, simple setup and stable operation. Disadvantages: - Sometimes there are small FPS drops (not critical). Result: An excellent cheat for its money, with very large functionality and fine-tuning of each of the functions. I recommend!
Ancient Cheat for Apex Legends
Information about cheatOn this page we invite you to get acquainted with the Ancient cheat for Apex Legends. This product will surprise even the most spoiled cheaters. The software has an aimbot, wallhack, loot esp, triggerbot and some other types of hacking. The Ancient cheat for Apex is configured through a convenient and stylish menu, each function has additional parameters for fine-tuning. Aim is very flexible and can be used for both Rage and Legit hacking. ESP against players has everything you need: boxes, glow, etc. Separately, it is worth noting the Loot ESP - here it is made at the highest level. You can not only enable the display of all items, there are flexible loot filters, beautiful icons and other settings for your convenience. And these are not all the advantages of this wonderful cheat! Buy Ancient for Apex Legends and you will definitely be satisfied!
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11 (21H2, 22H2, 23H2, 24H2)
- Processor: Intel & AMD
- Video card: Nvidia & AMD
- Client: Steam, EA App, Origin
Aimbot (Aim, RCS, Trigger)
- Enable - enable aimbot, aim assist when shooting
- Ignore Knocked - ignore knocked enemies
- Visible Check - select only enemies not behind a wall as targets
- FOV - the size of the working area for the aimbot
- Draw FOV - show the aimbot's area of operation using a circle
- Bind (2 Keys) - ability to bind 2 keys to activate aim
- Smooth (2 pieces) - smoothness of aimbot movements, higher value - weaker aim, 2 values (for 2 aim keys)
- Lock Target - fixes the aimbot on the target until it is destroyed or shooting stops
- Bone (Head | Neck | Chest | Stomach | Nearest) - hitboxes (body parts) that the aim will target
- RCS (Recoil Control System) - recoil control system, the value is set horizontally (X) and vertically (Y)
- TriggerBot (Bind, Delay, Distance) - triggerbot makes a shot for you when an enemy is in your sights, you can choose the key, delay and distance
- Enemy Only - aimbot and trigger only work against enemy characters
Players ESP (Wallhack)
- Box ESP (Default | Outline | Filled) - wallhack in the form of boxes (standard, with outline, with dark background)
- Knocked - show knocked with WH in a separate color
- Skeleton ESP (Thickness) - esp in the form of skeletons + adjusting the thickness of the skeleton lines
- Glow (Default | Vis Only | Invis Only | Flat) - outline of character silhouettes
- Name - players' nicknames
- Distance - distance in meters to players
- Health - полоска показывающая количество ХП
- Shield - a bar of shields on top of the HP bar
- Weapon (Text, Icon) - weapon in the hands of opponents (text or icon)
- Offscreen ESP - arrows showing players outside your screen
- Draw Info (Kills, Rank, Lvl, Team) - information about players
- Draw Seer - use bar to display HP and armor in game interface style
- Max Distance - Wallhack operating range
- Text Background - dark background for text, for better contrast
Loot ESP (Items WH)
- Loot ESP - wh showing the location of objects
- Icon (Default | Game | Size) - show loot using icons
- Name - names of objects
- Lobe - loot from the character Loba
- Glow (Default | Outline | Filled) - outline of object models
- Distance - distance to objects
- Max Distance - operating range of Loot ESP
- Text Background - add background behind text
- Death Boxes - boxes of players' corpses
- Categories (Weapon, Gear, Regen, Attachments, Ammo, Special) - loot filter by category
- Custom Loot Filter - you can fine-tune the display of loot, include the specific item you need
- Smart Loot - ability to display only the amount of ammo you need (slider)
Mics (Other Features)
- FOV Changer - ability to change the viewing angle
- Auto Grapple
- Auto Wall Jump - automatic jump with repulsion from walls
- Auto Super Glide - auto super glide
- Auto Tap Strafe - autostrafe
- Big Map Radar - radar on a large map, shows players
- Spectator Count - displays the number of people watching you
- Battle Mode Key - key to enter battle mode, disables all WH except for players
- CFG System - a system for saving and loading software settings
- Chinese Localization - ability to switch Ancient cheat menu to Chinese
- HWID-Spoofer - the cheat has a built-in spoofer to bypass the ban
Reviews of Ancient Apex
Here you can read reviews from other users about this product.
alex
Ancient's Review for Apex
took it for one day for testing, and was amazed, quite a good cheat and quite legitimate in settings. You can set everything as if you are a super pro. It is especially good if you have been playing for a long time, and you have a good move, but a problem with the arrow, then it will compensate for your shortcomings. In these days I leveled up in the rating from zero to diamond, and even got achievements for kills and damage to a couple of characters. We will take more
Alex Follow
Review of Ancient for Apex
I bought the key a week earlier - the impressions are positive. Advantages: Powerful and accurate aim, many settings, it is possible to configure both legit and Rage. Convenient ESP, many settings, in Loot ESP it is possible to choose how exactly loot will be displayed, there is an item filter, etc. The menu has many settings, there is saving of configs, there are several languages, good design. In general, simple setup and stable operation. Disadvantages: - Sometimes there are small FPS drops (...
Read more
Ty for review 🤗
Leave review
Similar Products
Dullwave Apex
- Quite a good aimbot, lots of settings
- Many ESP features for displaying players
- Loot ESP with detailed settings
Phoenix Spoofer Apex
- Legendary Phoenix Spoofer for Apex
- The cheapest and most reliable Spoofer
- HWID ban bypass in Apex Legends