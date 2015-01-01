I bought the key a week earlier - the impressions are positive. Advantages: Powerful and accurate aim, many settings, it is possible to configure both legit and Rage. Convenient ESP, many settings, in Loot ESP it is possible to choose how exactly loot will be displayed, there is an item filter, etc. The menu has many settings, there is saving of configs, there are several languages, good design. In general, simple setup and stable operation. Disadvantages: - Sometimes there are small FPS drops (not critical). Result: An excellent cheat for its money, with very large functionality and fine-tuning of each of the functions. I recommend!
Ancient Cheat for Apex Legends
Information about cheat
Ancient for Apex Legends is a powerful and thoughtful solution that can impress even the most experienced players. This software is designed with an emphasis on stability, accuracy and flexibility, combining a full set of tools for confident play and comfortable gameplay. In the arsenal of Ancient there is an advanced aimbot with a flexible system of settings — you can use it for both a neat “legal” game and an aggressive Rage style. The precise calibration of speeds, targeting zones, and target priorities makes it one of the most convenient and reliable in its class. It is complemented by a trigger bot with instant reaction, working with impeccable speed. Special attention should be paid to ESP: informative Wallhack allows you to see opponents, their condition, equipment and positions. A Loot ESP is implemented with amazing detail — you can display only the desired categories of objects, use filters, select icons and change colors to suit your preferences. Ancient is equipped with a stylish and intuitive menu, in which each option has detailed settings. The interface is thought out to the smallest detail, so even a beginner can set up everything in a couple of minutes. The software is regularly updated, which guarantees high stability and excellent protection against ban.
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11 (21H2, 22H2, 23H2, 24H2, 25H2)
- Processor: Intel & AMD
- Video card: Nvidia & AMD
- Client: Steam, EA App, Origin
Aimbot (Aim, RCS, Trigger)
- Enable - enable aimbot, aim assist when shooting
- Ignore Knocked - ignore knocked enemies
- Visible Check - select only enemies not behind a wall as targets
- FOV - the size of the working area for the aimbot
- Draw FOV - show the aimbot's area of operation using a circle
- Bind (2 Keys) - ability to bind 2 keys to activate aim
- Smooth (2 pieces) - smoothness of aimbot movements, higher value - weaker aim, 2 values (for 2 aim keys)
- Lock Target - fixes the aimbot on the target until it is destroyed or shooting stops
- Bone (Head | Neck | Chest | Stomach | Nearest) - hitboxes (body parts) that the aim will target
- RCS (Recoil Control System) - recoil control system, the value is set horizontally (X) and vertically (Y)
- TriggerBot (Bind, Delay, Distance) - triggerbot makes a shot for you when an enemy is in your sights, you can choose the key, delay and distance
- Enemy Only - aimbot and trigger only work against enemy characters
Players ESP (Wallhack)
- Box ESP (Default | Outline | Filled) - wallhack in the form of boxes (standard, with outline, with dark background)
- Knocked - show knocked with WH in a separate color
- Skeleton ESP (Thickness) - esp in the form of skeletons + adjusting the thickness of the skeleton lines
- Glow (Default | Vis Only | Invis Only | Flat) - outline of character silhouettes
- Name - players' nicknames
- Distance - distance in meters to players
- Health - полоска показывающая количество ХП
- Shield - a bar of shields on top of the HP bar
- Weapon (Text, Icon) - weapon in the hands of opponents (text or icon)
- Offscreen ESP - arrows showing players outside your screen
- Draw Info (Kills, Rank, Lvl, Team) - information about players
- Draw Seer - use bar to display HP and armor in game interface style
- Max Distance - Wallhack operating range
- Text Background - dark background for text, for better contrast
Loot ESP (Items WH)
- Loot ESP - wh showing the location of objects
- Icon (Default | Game | Size) - show loot using icons
- Name - names of objects
- Lobe - loot from the character Loba
- Glow (Default | Outline | Filled) - outline of object models
- Distance - distance to objects
- Max Distance - operating range of Loot ESP
- Text Background - add background behind text
- Death Boxes - boxes of players' corpses
- Categories (Weapon, Gear, Regen, Attachments, Ammo, Special) - loot filter by category
- Custom Loot Filter - you can fine-tune the display of loot, include the specific item you need
- Smart Loot - ability to display only the amount of ammo you need (slider)
Mics (Other Features)
- FOV Changer - ability to change the viewing angle
- Auto Grapple - automatic grapple
- Auto Wall Jump - automatic jump with repulsion from walls
- Auto Super Glide - auto super glide
- Auto Tap Strafe - autostrafe
- Big Map Radar - radar on a large map, shows players
- Spectator Count - displays the number of people watching you
- Battle Mode Key - key to enter battle mode, disables all WH except for players
- CFG System - a system for saving and loading software settings
- Chinese Localization - ability to switch Ancient cheat menu to Chinese
Reviews of "Ancient Apex"
Here you can read reviews from other users about this product.
Doggie
As fun as it gets.
Can’t believe Ancient is being sold for so cheap and puts Respawn and EasyAntiCheat developers to shame. A rare jewel and treasure amongst many, Ancient puts many other cheats to shame. Just wish there was a better spoofer that can bypass a manual ban, and then we have a premium product!
Efrm
Review
I bought this software for testing and then took it for a month, and everything was fine, all the updates were fine, but in the last week they updated the anti-cheat, three accounts were banned, now I don’t know whether it’s worth taking it at all or not, actually I want to say the same to others, if you are ready for this. It’s not a fact that this will continue, but as I understand it, the software developers blew the moment when they updated the anti-cheat.
Neraka Jahanam
Used to be a good
Before split new season I bought 1+7 days. It's been blessed, good, cheap and reliable cheat so far. But unfortunate, after season split I bought 1 month and I noticed RCS is not working. After a week still no answer and I had no idea when the Dev going to fix it. Will not continue my subs I think if it won't be fixed.
Khedira
Amazing Cheat and Quick Support Team
Guys since 2 days i use the cheat not a single time my game crashed or cheat stopped to work.Also live support team helped me so much with my questions.At the first look i had doubt about the site and cheat but you can use it with zero problem and doubt. Thank you again to Alex and Denis from live support.
alex
Ancient's Review for Apex
took it for one day for testing, and was amazed, quite a good cheat and quite legitimate in settings. You can set everything as if you are a super pro. It is especially good if you have been playing for a long time, and you have a good move, but a problem with the arrow, then it will compensate for your shortcomings. In these days I leveled up in the rating from zero to diamond, and even got achievements for kills and damage to a couple of characters. We will take more
Alex Follow
Review of Ancient for Apex
I bought the key a week earlier - the impressions are positive. Advantages: Powerful and accurate aim, many settings, it is possible to configure both legit and Rage. Convenient ESP, many settings, in Loot ESP it is possible to choose how exactly loot will be displayed, there is an item filter, etc. The menu has many settings, there is saving of configs, there are several languages, good design. In general, simple setup and stable operation. Disadvantages: - Sometimes there are small FPS drops (...
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