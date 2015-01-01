Information about cheat

Ancient for Apex Legends is a powerful and thoughtful solution that can impress even the most experienced players. This software is designed with an emphasis on stability, accuracy and flexibility, combining a full set of tools for confident play and comfortable gameplay. In the arsenal of Ancient there is an advanced aimbot with a flexible system of settings — you can use it for both a neat “legal” game and an aggressive Rage style. The precise calibration of speeds, targeting zones, and target priorities makes it one of the most convenient and reliable in its class. It is complemented by a trigger bot with instant reaction, working with impeccable speed. Special attention should be paid to ESP: informative Wallhack allows you to see opponents, their condition, equipment and positions. A Loot ESP is implemented with amazing detail — you can display only the desired categories of objects, use filters, select icons and change colors to suit your preferences. Ancient is equipped with a stylish and intuitive menu, in which each option has detailed settings. The interface is thought out to the smallest detail, so even a beginner can set up everything in a couple of minutes. The software is regularly updated, which guarantees high stability and excellent protection against ban.