Multihack for XDefiant (ESP + Aimbot)

Information about cheat

We present to you our first product for the XDefiant game. This multihack is made with high quality and will be easy to use for everyone. A powerful cheat includes all the necessary types of hacking: Aimbot, ESP and NoRecoil. The software is perfectly optimized and will not cause a decrease in FPS or other problems in the game. The aimbot has enough settings to be used for both Legit and Rage settings. We hope that you will not pass by this wonderful product.