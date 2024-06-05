Instructions for private software for XDefiant (Guide)

This page contains instructions for the private Aimbot + ESP cheat for XDefiant.

Guide How to properly launch software for XDefiant:

After paying for the goods, you will receive a activation key for the product (cheat). Download the software loader from this link . Now you need to disable the antivirus and run the downloaded loader as an administrator. Before launching the loader you need to prepare: Go to the Ubisoft client settings and enable the overlay (if it is not enabled). Login the game and set the following settings: It is better to use the screen mode Borderless;

In the graphics settings you need to enable DX12 (DirectX 12) Now everything is ready to launch the cheat! Insert the key you received upon purchase into the loader. (After the first activation of the key, the loader may close and you will have to start it again.) The loader will begin preparing for launch; a sign that you can proceed to injection will be the message “Press any key to continue”. After complete initialization appears and the loader window closes, launch the game and wait until it starts completely. When the game is fully launched, press the F2 key. The cheat has been launched successfully. The menu is called up with the Home key.

It is also recommended to run the cheat from a flash drive (USB Flash Drive) and remove the flash drive after closing the loader window, this will significantly reduce the risk of getting a ban.

If you have problems starting, check the following:

Be sure to disable all antivirus software on your PC.

You need to disable WIndows Defender (Real-time Protection).

Disable Secure Boot in BIOS.

Uninstall FaceIT anti-cheat and Riot Vanguard (Valorant anti-cheat) using "Software Uninstalling".

Make sure you have the correct version of Windows installed. This software only works on Windows 10 [ 1903, 1909, 2004, 20H1, 20H2, 21H1, 21H2, 22H2 ] and Windows 11 [ 21H2, 22H2, 23H2]. Older versions of Windows 10 are not supported by the program.

If you are going to use our hack together with any spoofer, then always run the cheat first, and only then the spoofer. Since our cheat is tied to the data on your PC, and the spoofer changes them, then after launching the spoofer you will not be able to launch the software.

