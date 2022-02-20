Private ESP + Aimbot for The Front (WH + Aim)
Information about cheat
This time we invite you to consider purchasing a private cheat for the game The Front. This software is made with high quality and includes all the functionality necessary for a comfortable game: Aimbot, Player ESP, Items ESP, radar and other less significant features. This software is made using External technology, so the chance of being detected by an anti-cheat and getting banned will be minimal. Functions are controlled through a beautiful and convenient menu. In general, there are almost no cheats for this game, so we can confidently say that our product is one of the best. We hope that you will not ignore our offer.
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11
- Processor: Intel & AMD
- Video card: Nvidia & AMD
- Client: Steam, Epic Games
Aimbot (Vector Aim for The Front)
- Enable (Enable Aimbot)
- Key (Selecting a key to activate Aimbot)
- Hitbox (Head, Body) - body parts for targeting
- Smoothing - smoothing of movements when aiming, higher value - slower aiming
- Max Distance - aiming range
- FOV - aimbot target acquisition radius
- Draw FOV - show the working area of the aim (circle around the sight)
- Filled FOV - fill the aim circle with some color
- FOV Color - selecting a color for the aim circle
Player ESP (Wallhack for The Front)
- Show Players - show players/characters
- Draw BOX - input in the form of boxes
- Box Style (Full BOX, Corner) - style of boxes, corners or 2D boxes
- Snaplines (Bottom, Top, Middle) - wallhack in the form of lines
- Skeleton ESP - ESP in the form of enemy skeletons
- Names - show nicknames of players and NPCs
- Health ESP (Bar, Text) - ESP showing the amount of HP in the form of a strip or text
- Ignore Sleepers - do not show sleeping people
- NPC - wh works against mobs/NPCs
- Max Distance - limit the operating range of the ESP
Items / Loot ESP for The Front
- Traps
- Package Items
- Sleeping Bag
- Storage
- Turrels
- Supply Chests
- Battery Items
- Vehicle
- Loot Package
- Max Distance
- Custom Colors
Misc (Other Features)
- Radar
- Crosshair (Thickness, Size, Color)
- Font Settings (Enemy, Item, Size)
- Menu Key - the ability to change the key to enable the cheat menu
- CFG System (Save Config / Load Config)