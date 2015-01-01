Arcane Software for The Midnight Walkers
Information about cheat
Arcane — an advanced and reliable private software for The Midnight Walkers from a well-known developer. The solution is perfect for both PvP battles against other players and confident gameplay against zombies, giving you full control without an overloaded interface. Its core feature is a vector aimbot with flexible customization. You can choose targets (players and/or monsters), aim bones, aim mode (constant or on hold), adaptive FOV, smoothness, maximum distance, and visibility checks. The aimbot works smoothly and naturally, allowing you to adjust it for a legit or more confident playstyle. ESP / WallHack is implemented with maximum detail. Player and monster display settings are configured separately: 2D boxes, fills, view lines, target lines, skeletons, nicknames, distance, and health in various formats. Items ESP is also available for showing items and loot containers with distance customization. For better focus in battle, there is Battle Mode — with a single keypress, you can disable all unnecessary ESP elements, leaving only essential information such as WH on players. The Arcane menu supports three languages (RU / EN / CN), dark and light themes, DPI and FPS settings, and the config system lets you save profiles for different playstyles. Arcane is a balanced and convenient solution for comfortable gameplay in The Midnight Walkers.
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11 (21H2, 22H2, 23H2, 24H2, 25H2)
- Processor: Intel & AMD
- Video card: Nvidia & AMD
- Client: Steam
Aimbot (Aim Bot)
- Enable – enables or disables the aimbot
- Aim Key – key used to activate aim
- Target – aim target selection: players or monsters
- Aim Mode – aim mode: always active or only while holding a key
- Bone – bone selection for aiming: head, neck, or body
- Adaptive FOV – automatically adjusts the FOV size
- Visible Check – aims only at visible targets
- Draw FOV Border – displays the FOV circle border
- Draw FOV Background – displays the FOV circle fill
- FOV Size – adjusts the size of the FOV circle
- Smooth – adjusts aim smoothness
- Max Distance – maximum working distance of the aimbot
ESP (Players and Zombies)
- Bounding Box – displays a 2D box around players/zombies
- Box Style – box style selection: standard or corner-based
- Fill Box – enables box filling
- Fill Style – box fill type: static or gradient
- Skeleton – displays player skeletons
- Skeleton Thickness – adjusts skeleton thickness
- View Line – displays the player’s view direction
- Snapline – draws lines from you to players
- Health Bar – displays the player’s health bar
- Health Text – shows health values as numbers
- Health Style – health display style selection
- Name – displays the player/zombie name
- Distance – shows distance to the player
- Visible Check – marks visible players with a different color
- Max Distance – maximum ESP rendering distance
Items ESP (Item Wallhack)
- Distance – displays distance to items
- Max Distance – maximum item ESP distance
- Dropped Items – shows dropped items
- Lootable Containers – shows lootable containers
Other Features of Arcane Midnight Walkers
- Menu Key – key to open the menu
- Unload Key – key to unload the software
- Crosshair – enable custom crosshair
- Battle Mode – disables unnecessary ESP and keeps only player ESP
- Language – multiple supported languages: English, Chinese, Russian
- Configs – profile system for saving and loading custom settings
