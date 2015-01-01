Information about cheat

Arcane — an advanced and reliable private software for The Midnight Walkers from a well-known developer. The solution is perfect for both PvP battles against other players and confident gameplay against zombies, giving you full control without an overloaded interface. Its core feature is a vector aimbot with flexible customization. You can choose targets (players and/or monsters), aim bones, aim mode (constant or on hold), adaptive FOV, smoothness, maximum distance, and visibility checks. The aimbot works smoothly and naturally, allowing you to adjust it for a legit or more confident playstyle. ESP / WallHack is implemented with maximum detail. Player and monster display settings are configured separately: 2D boxes, fills, view lines, target lines, skeletons, nicknames, distance, and health in various formats. Items ESP is also available for showing items and loot containers with distance customization. For better focus in battle, there is Battle Mode — with a single keypress, you can disable all unnecessary ESP elements, leaving only essential information such as WH on players. The Arcane menu supports three languages (RU / EN / CN), dark and light themes, DPI and FPS settings, and the config system lets you save profiles for different playstyles. Arcane is a balanced and convenient solution for comfortable gameplay in The Midnight Walkers.