Memez software for Strinova game

Meet the Memez cheat for the game Strinova. A brand new product for a brand new game. This software includes the entire basic set of functions for a comfortable game using hacking. There is an ESP with a certain number of settings, a convenient menu and the ability to turn off the recoil of weapons. In the future, it is also planned to add an aimbot. The main thing is that this product is fully functional and safe, and its price is quite affordable. In our opinion, this set of features is quite enough for a fun game in Strinova. If you are looking for working and inexpensive software for Strinova, then Memez is perfect for you!
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11
- Processor: Intel & AMD
- Video card: Nvidia & AMD
- Client: Steam, Epic Games (EGS), Strinova Launcher
Memez Strinova Feature List
- Enable No Recoil - enable weapon recoil reduction when firing
- Recoil % - by how much % the weapon's recoil will be reduced
- Player ESP - display of players and information about them behind walls
- Box ESP - WH in the form of boxes
- Health - amount of HP players have
- Distance - distance in meters to ESP targets
- Name - players' nicknames
- Weapon - weapons in the hands of characters
- Custom Colors - ability to choose colors for WH
- CFG System - system for saving/loading cheat settings
- Language - the menu of the software memez is available in 2 languages: English and Russian
- Menu Key - key bind for closing/opening menu memez
- Menu Color - allows you to choose the menu background color