How to download and run software for Strinova

This page contains instructions for Memez software for Strinova.

Launch instructions.

Step-by-step instructions for activating and using the software:

After successful payment, you will receive a key to activate access to the cheat and a link to this instruction. Prepare to download and launch the loader: Completely disable Windows Defender (Real-time protection). If you have other antiviruses installed on your PC, it is recommended to remove them, as they may prevent the software from launching correctly;

We strongly recommend disabling Windows Defender through the Defender Control program, you can download it using this link. Password for the archive - sordum .

. Enter the game without a cheat and set the screen mode to " Borderless " or " Windowed ", in " Full Screen " the software will not work.

" or " ", in " " the software will not work. Also, the anti-cheats FaceIt and Riot Vanguard installed on the PC prevent the software from working. Remove them using "Add or Remove Programs". Download the cheat loader from this link, to download you will need to enter your key. Run the loader as administrator. Enter (paste) your key into the loader and activate it by pressing Enter. The loader will start the process of launching the cheat. Wait for the message "[+] Waiting for STRINOVA" to appear. Run the game and wait for the main menu to fully load. In the main menu of the game, press F2, the cheat menu will appear in front of you.

The Memez cheat for the game Strinova has been successfully launched! Next, the cheat menu is opened/closed by pressing the F2 key, but you can also assign another key to call the menu. Sometimes, to open/close the menu, you need to hold the corresponding key for a while.

If you have any difficulties or questions, please contact our support In Our Discord server

You can follow all our news and updates in Our Telegram channel.

We also recommend checking out our other Cheats for Strinova.

Enjoy the game, we are waiting for your next purchases and good reviews!