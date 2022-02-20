Pixel Perfect Rust Cheat
Information about cheat
We present to your attention a new cool cheat: Pixel Perfect for Rust. This software belongs to the premium segment and is a truly unique and interesting cheat. The main feature of Pixel Perfect: the cheat settings menu is placed directly in the game settings. The number of functions in the program is surprising: there is an ESP with a bunch of settings, an aimbot for rage and legit games, a spoofer to bypass the HWID-ban, display of loot and bots, no recoil, zoomhack, debug camera and many other functions. Despite the not-so-low price, the cheat is worth the money. Playing with such an interesting and varied product makes the game very interesting and enjoyable. More information about the functions of the cheat will be below in the list of functions, be sure to check it out.
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11
- Processor: Intel & AMD
- Video card: Nvidia & AMD
- Client: Steam
Aimbot
- Enable
- Hitbox override
- Smart override
- Override bone
- Aim key
- Aimbot bone
- Aim FOV
- Smooth
- Hitchance
- Manipulation Check
- Visible Check
- Enemy Only
Rage features
- Magic bullet
- Bullet teleport
- Rapid fire
- Auto shot
- Silent aimbot
- Spinbot
- Fake lag
- Pierce materials
- Reflect bullets
- Manipulation
Players ESP
- Enemies
- Teammates
- Sleepers
- Hotbar
- Skeleton
- Box ESP
- Name
- Weapon
- Healthbar
- Chams
- Chams Type
- Scientists ESP
- Custom Colors
- Distance
- Render Distance
- Visible Check
Objects ESP
- Corpse
- Dropped Items
- Dropped Items(Weapons, resources, clothes, tools, medical, food, ammo, traps, electrical, other)
- Sulfur
- Stone
- Metal
- Hemp
- AutoTurret
- ShotgunTrap
- Landmine
- SamSite
- MiniCopter
- Scrap Heli
- Horse
- Bradley
- Patrol Heli
- Hackable Crate
- Stash
- Animals
- Tool Cupboard
- Sleeping bag
Misc Visuals
- Font
- Movement lines
- Reload bar
- No attack animation
- Low grade warning
- Bright nights
- FOV Changer
- Zoom Hack
Weapon Misc
- Hit sound
- Shoot in Debug Camera
- Silent melee
- Hammer replacement
- Silent reload
- Weapon shoot sound spam
- Instant eoka
- No hammer animation
- Remove clothing restriction
- No shooting restrictions
- No sway
- No spread
- No Recoil
- Force automatic
Movement Exploits
- Replicate player movement
- No head collision
- Walk on water
- No collisions
- Anti Anti-flyhack
- Walk through shotgun traps
- Debug Camera
- Remove jump cooldown
- Spiderman
- No fall damage
- Omnidirectional sprint
Other Misc
- Auto-Pickup teammates
- Auto-Authorize teammates on turrets
- Auto Item stack
- Fast medical syringes
- Instant loot
- Mountable free look
- Block server commands
- Aimbot on mounts
- Suicide
- Admin Mode
- CFG System
- Custom Binds
- Custom Colors
- HWID-Spoofer
- Languages - cheat supports Russian, English and Chinese languages