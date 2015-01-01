Information about cheat

Arcane is a reliable and neatly implemented private software for PUBG Blindspot, focused on maximum informativeness and visual control without unnecessary interference in gameplay. The solution is ideal for players who want to see the full picture of the battle and make precise tactical decisions. The core functionality is Players ESP with a flexible configuration system. You can choose a display style with or without background, 2D box types (rectangles or corners), as well as fill style and type — static color or gradient. Visuals are easy to adjust to personal preferences and do not overload the screen. ESP displays player health and armor with selectable styles, model skeleton with adjustable line thickness, head circle, view direction, and lines to targets. Additionally, the player’s nickname and distance are shown, and the max range parameter allows you to limit the display to the desired zone. Arcane stands out with stable performance, pleasant visual presentation, and convenient adjustment of all ESP elements. It is an excellent solution for confident and comfortable gameplay in PUBG Blindspot with an emphasis on clean information and situational control.