Arcane Software for PUBG Blindspot
Arcane is a reliable and neatly implemented private software for PUBG Blindspot, focused on maximum informativeness and visual control without unnecessary interference in gameplay. The solution is ideal for players who want to see the full picture of the battle and make precise tactical decisions. The core functionality is Players ESP with a flexible configuration system. You can choose a display style with or without background, 2D box types (rectangles or corners), as well as fill style and type — static color or gradient. Visuals are easy to adjust to personal preferences and do not overload the screen. ESP displays player health and armor with selectable styles, model skeleton with adjustable line thickness, head circle, view direction, and lines to targets. Additionally, the player’s nickname and distance are shown, and the max range parameter allows you to limit the display to the desired zone. Arcane stands out with stable performance, pleasant visual presentation, and convenient adjustment of all ESP elements. It is an excellent solution for confident and comfortable gameplay in PUBG Blindspot with an emphasis on clean information and situational control.
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11 (21H2, 22H2, 23H2, 24H2, 25H2)
- Processor: Intel & AMD
- Video card: Nvidia & AMD
- Client: Steam
Visuals (WH)
- Box – 2D box around players in the form of a rectangle or corners
- Filled – box fill with a static color or gradient
- Health bar – displays the player's health level as a bar
- Health style – health display style depending on HP amount
- Armor bar – displays the player's armor level
- Armor style – armor display style
- Skeleton – displays the player's skeleton
- Skeleton thickness – adjusts the thickness of skeleton lines
- Head circle – displays a circle around the player's head
- View line – shows the player's viewing direction
- Line to Enemy – line from the player to the target
- Name – displays the player's nickname
- Distance – shows the distance to the player
- Max distance – maximum ESP render distance
Other Arcane PUBG Blindspot Features
- Menu key – key to open the cheat menu
- Unload key – key to unload the cheat
- Crosshair – static crosshair in the center of the screen
- Languages – cheat menu available in three languages (English, Chinese, Russian)
- Configs – advanced configuration system with cheat setting profiles
