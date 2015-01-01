Byster Software for Megabonk and Megaladder
Byster — is a powerful and functional tool for Megabonk, fully adapted for the Megaladder ranked mode. This solution is designed for players who want to take their gameplay to a fundamentally new level and gain full control over progression, loot, and upgrades. The software allows you to manage the rarity of items and upgrades dropped from chests or gained when leveling up. You can preset the desired rarity, reset all parameters in one click, or enable free chest opening. Teleport functions allow you to teleport selected objects to the player or teleport everything at once, significantly speeding up gameplay. Separate builders for items, weapons, and tomes give you precise control over what will drop during upgrades or from chests. Build queues, rarity filtering, and forced application of selected items let you create perfect builds without randomness. A blacklist for items is also available, automatically replacing blocked options. For the Megaladder mode, a dedicated Debug section is implemented: ban display, tournament run status, number of blocked items, manual and automatic restriction synchronization when launching the game. Byster — is a universal tool for confident, stable, and maximally controlled gameplay in Megabonk.
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11 (22H2, 23H2, 24H2, 25H2)
- Processor: AMD & Intel
- Video card: AMD & NVIDIA
- Client: Steam, Megabonk, Megaladder
Main Settings
- Item Rarity – select item rarity when obtaining from chests
- Upgrade Rarity – select upgrade rarity when leveling up
- Reset All – resets selected item and upgrade rarity
- Teleport – teleports selected objects to the player
- TP All to Player – teleports all selected objects to the player
- Free Chests – enables free chest opening
Items
- Item Builder – select items that will drop from chests
- Force Chest Drops – forcibly sets the drop of selected items
- Filter – filter items by rarity
- Add to Queue – adds an item to the build queue
- Force – applies the selected item queue
- Clear – clears the item queue
Weapons
- Weapon Builder – select weapons that will drop when leveling up
- Force on Levelup – forcibly gives selected weapons on level up
- Force – applies the selected weapons
- Clear – resets the weapon selection
Tomes
- Tome Builder – select tomes that will drop when leveling up
- Force on Levelup – forcibly gives selected tomes on level up
- Force – applies the selected tomes
- Clear – resets the tome selection
Item Bans
- Item Blacklist – disables drops of selected items from chests
- Blocked items auto-replaced – blocked items are automatically replaced
- Filter – filter items by rarity for blocking
Other Byster Megabonk Features
- Language – interface language selection
- MegaLadder Bans – information about bans in Megaladder mode
- Tournament Run – displays tournament mode status
- Banned Items – shows the number of banned items
- Sync Bans – synchronizes ban data
- Scan Bans – scans current bans
- Auto-sync bans on game start – automatically synchronizes bans on game launch
