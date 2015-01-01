Information about cheat

Byster — is a powerful and functional tool for Megabonk, fully adapted for the Megaladder ranked mode. This solution is designed for players who want to take their gameplay to a fundamentally new level and gain full control over progression, loot, and upgrades. The software allows you to manage the rarity of items and upgrades dropped from chests or gained when leveling up. You can preset the desired rarity, reset all parameters in one click, or enable free chest opening. Teleport functions allow you to teleport selected objects to the player or teleport everything at once, significantly speeding up gameplay. Separate builders for items, weapons, and tomes give you precise control over what will drop during upgrades or from chests. Build queues, rarity filtering, and forced application of selected items let you create perfect builds without randomness. A blacklist for items is also available, automatically replacing blocked options. For the Megaladder mode, a dedicated Debug section is implemented: ban display, tournament run status, number of blocked items, manual and automatic restriction synchronization when launching the game. Byster — is a universal tool for confident, stable, and maximally controlled gameplay in Megabonk.