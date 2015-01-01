Information about cheat

Arcane — an advanced private software for The First Descendant, created for comfortable PvE and confident performance in difficult missions. The solution combines an accurate aimbot, informative ESP, and additional features for maximum combat control. The aimbot allows flexible adjustment of the lock-on zone, target priority, and aiming style, ensuring stable hits on mobs and elite enemies. A careful mode for legit play and more aggressive settings for intense clearing are supported. ESP displays enemies, allies, and key objects, as well as valuable loot. Flexible filters help keep only important information on the screen without cluttering the interface during dynamic battles. Additionally, convenient keybinds, visual customization, and a config system are implemented. A built-in HWID Spoofer is included to increase safety while using the software. Arcane — a balanced solution for confident progress in The First Descendant.