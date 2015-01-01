Arcane Software for The First Descendant (TFD)
Information about cheat
Arcane — an advanced private software for The First Descendant, created for comfortable PvE and confident performance in difficult missions. The solution combines an accurate aimbot, informative ESP, and additional features for maximum combat control. The aimbot allows flexible adjustment of the lock-on zone, target priority, and aiming style, ensuring stable hits on mobs and elite enemies. A careful mode for legit play and more aggressive settings for intense clearing are supported. ESP displays enemies, allies, and key objects, as well as valuable loot. Flexible filters help keep only important information on the screen without cluttering the interface during dynamic battles. Additionally, convenient keybinds, visual customization, and a config system are implemented. A built-in HWID Spoofer is included to increase safety while using the software. Arcane — a balanced solution for confident progress in The First Descendant.
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11 (21H2, 22H2, 23H2, 24H2, 25H2)
- Processor: Intel & AMD
- Video card: Nvidia & AMD
- Client: Steam
Aimbot (Aim Bot)
- Enable – enable/disable aimbot
- Aim Key – key to activate aim
- Aim Mode – aim operation mode (while holding the key, always on)
- Adaptive FOV – adaptive target capture area
- Visible Check – aim works only on visible targets
- Bone – select body part to aim at (head, neck, body, pelvis)
- Targets – select targets for aimbot (players, NPC)
- FOV Size – size of target capture area (Radius)
- FOV Border – display FOV border
- FOV Background – display background inside FOV
- Smooth – smoothness of aim movement
- Max Distance – maximum working distance of aimbot
Players & NPC ESP
- Box – 2D box around the model
- Box Style – box style (box, corners)
- Visible Check – different display for visible/invisible targets
- Fill Box – fill the box with background color
- Fill Style – box fill style (static, gradient)
- Skeleton – display ESP skeleton
- Skeleton Thickness – skeleton line thickness
- View Line – line showing players' view direction
- Snaplines – ESP lines from screen to target
- Name – display player names
- Distance – display distance to targets in meters
- Max Distance – maximum ESP distance
Items ESP (Loot)
- Distance – display distance to items
- Max Distance – maximum display distance
- Filters – ability to enable ESP only for selected items
- Currency – currency
- Equipment – equipment
- Consumable – consumables
- Rune – runes
- Health – health recovery items
- Mana – mana recovery items
- Ammo – ammunition
- Vulgus Box – special Vulgus containers
- Other – other items
Other Arcane TFD Features
- Built-in Spoofer – included spoofer for bypassing HWID bans in the game
- Battle Mode – disables Items ESP, leaving only ESP for players/bots
- Menu Key – ability to set your own key to open cheat menu
- Unload Key – key for safe cheat unload from the game
- Crosshair – additional crosshair in the center of the screen
- DPI Scale – interface scale adjustment
- Full Bright – brightens the image and disables darkening and occlusion effects
- Language – cheat menu supports multiple languages (EN, RU, CN)
- Configs – cheat config system (create, load, rename, delete)
