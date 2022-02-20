Private Aimbot + ESP software for Marauders

Screenshot Marauders Private Software_0
Screenshot Marauders Private Software_1
Screenshot Marauders Private Software_2
Screenshot Marauders Private Software_3

Information about cheat

On this page of our website you can purchase a fairly high-quality cheat for the game Marauders. This software has an affordable price and includes all the necessary functions: aimbot, ESP and several exploits. The software functionality is controlled through a convenient and pleasant menu. In addition, during development, a lot of attention was paid to security, so the chance of a ban when using this product will be minimal. In our opinion, this cheat will be an excellent choice to facilitate your leveling up in Marauders.

System Requirements

  • Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11
  • Processor: Intel & AMD
  • Video card: Nvidia & AMD
  • Client: Steam

Aimbot for Marauders

  • Enable - turn on aimbot
  • FOV - aimbot operating radius
  • Draw FOV - show the current aimbot radius
  • Acceleration - aimbot movement speed
  • Aim Bone - body parts (hitboxes) for aiming
  • Key Bind - key to activate the aimbot (hold)
  • Aim At Players - select players as aimbot targets
  • Aim At Bots - select bots as targets for aimbot
  • Visible Only - targeting only visible targets (not behind a wall)

Players ESP for Marauders

  • Enable - activate ESP features (Visuals)
  • Players ESP - WH against Players
  • Bots ESP - WH against Bots
  • Nickname - names of players
  • Distance - distance to targets
  • Health - the amount of HP of enemies (Bar)
  • Weapon - a weapon in the hands of opponents
  • Skeleton - ESP in the form of a silhouette (skeleton) of a character

Objects & Loot ESP for Marauders

  • Enable - enable visuals for loot/objects
  • Loot Items - shows all Loot / Items
  • Dead Body - show the bodies of killed players/bots
  • Airlock Door - exit doors
  • Turret - show turrets

Misc (Other Features)

  • Unlimited Stamina - enable unlimited stamina
  • Invisible Mode - invisible mode, activated by key
  • Custom Colors for ESP features - select colors for ESP features