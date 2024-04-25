How to use a private software for Marauders?

This page contains instructions for for this software for Marauders.

How to download and run the software for Marauders?

Step-by-step instructions:

After successful payment of the order, you will receive a key to activate access to cheats. Download the software loader from from this link . Create a folder on your desktop and place the downloaded file there. Run the loader as administrator. Wait for the download to complete. Enter the key and click the "Login" button. Now click "Launch. Uncheck "Spoof HWID" if you do not want to use the spoofer built into the software. We are waiting for the inscription “Waiting for game...” to appear. After it appears, launch the game and go to the main menu. After a short loading, the loader will close, an inscription will appear on the top left, this is evidence that the cheat has started. The Cheat menu opens/closes with the Insert key.

After you have finished playing with the cheat, it is recommended to restart your PC, as the cheat may interfere with other applications.

Video demonstrating how the software for Marauders works:

What to do if the software for Marauders does not start?

Basic ways to solve startup problems:

Disable / Remove all antiviruses on your PC;

Turn off Windows Defender completely

Disable SmartScreen

In addition, you need to remove the anti-cheats Faceit (Faceit AC) and Riot Vanguard (anti-cheat of the game Valorant). Remove them using "Software Uninstalling". Just deleting shortcuts and folders will not help.

