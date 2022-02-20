Buy Softhub Script for League of Legends (LOL Hack)
Information about cheat
We present to you our new development for the League of Legends: a script for LOL, which we made together with our partners from Softhub. This product is a unique development. All mechanics are made from scratch and have no analogues. So far there is not too much content in the cheat, but gradually it will include all possible safe scripts for League of Legends. We will actively collect wishes from users and implement them by releasing regular updates. Already now this software for lol has its own unique features, and in the future there will be many more of them. Don't pass by such a nugget!
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11
- Processor: Intel & AMD
- Video card: Nvidia & AMD
- Client: Riot Games
Orbwalking & Laning (LOL)
- OrbWalker
- AutoHarass
- Last Hit
- Last Hit Market
- Lane Cleaner
- Forest Cleaner
- Toggle Keys
- OrbWalker Key
- Combo
Evade (AutoEvade for LOL)
- Auto Evade
- Humanizer
- Auto Spells Evade (Flash, Ezreal E)
- Draw Casted Spells
- Draw Evade Position
- Teemo Mushrooms
Summoner Spells
- Auto Heal
- Auto Barrier
- Auto Smite
- Auto Exhaust
- Auto Ignite
- When to Use (%HP or other circumstances)
Informer Visuals (LOL Informer)
- Local Attack Range
- Local Spell Ranges
- Champions Attack Range
- Champions Spell Range
- Wards Range
- Neutrals Ranges
- Turrets Attack Range
Supported Champions
- Akali
- Amumu
- Blitzcrank
- Brand
- Briar
- DrMundo
- Ezreal
- FiddleSticks
- Garen
- MissFortune
- MonkeyKing
- Morgana
- Talon
- Veigar
- Yasuo
Universal Script
- Any Champion
- Choice of Skills for Script
- Choosing a target to cast
- Prediction Settings
- Setting the Skill Order
- Use only against Selected Targets
Skinchanger
- Champion Skins
- Champion Skin Name
- Ward Skin
- Blue Turret Skins
- Red Turret Skins
Other Features
- Zoom Hack(Camera Zoom)
- Skip Script and Enable Default
- Features Status
- Colors Customization