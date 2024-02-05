Guide to Installing and Using the Script for LOL

On this page there is a guide to this script for LOL.

How to download and run a private script for LOL?

After paying, you will receive a product activation key (cheat). Download the software loader from this link. Now you need to disable the antivirus and place the loader on the flash drive. It runs only from a flash drive. Launch the cheat file. You need to create an account in the loader or log into an existing SoftHub account. After logging into your account, you can activate the key (Activate Key) and add a subscription to yourself. In order for the cheat to work in the game, you need to set the "Borderless" screen mode in the game settings. Next, select the game on the left in the list and click “Load Cheat”. When we see the inscription “Done” in the window that appears, you can start the game.

The cheat menu is called up and hidden with the Home key.

The game settings should be Directx 11 (Settings -> Game).

The launch process is also shown in the video below.

Video demonstrating how the software works:

How to run LOL cheat without a flash drive?

To run without a flash drive you need to download "OSFmount" follow this link.

If you have any difficulties or questions, please contact our support In Our Discord server

You can follow all our news and updates in Our Telegram channel.

Enjoy the game, we are waiting for your next purchases and good reviews!