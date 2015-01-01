Information about cheat

Arcane — an advanced and stable private software for Highguard, developed with a focus on accuracy, informativeness, and easy configuration. The solution is perfect for confident PvP gameplay, giving full control over your surroundings without cluttering the screen with unnecessary elements. At the core of its functionality is a flexible aimbot with extended parameters. The user can choose the aimbot mode (always-on or key-hold), configure adaptive FOV, aiming smoothness, maximum distance, and visibility check. You can also select the target bone, enable FOV circle outline and fill, making the setup clear and precise for any playstyle. Arcane’s ESP system is implemented at a high level and displays entities with detailed visualization: 2D boxes with various styles and fills, skeletons with adjustable thickness, view lines and target lines, health bars with style selection, names, and distance. All elements account for visibility and have display distance limits. Additionally, there is an Items ESP for showing chests with weapons and supplies with customizable distance. The MISC section includes a custom crosshair, UI scale control, FPS limit, VSync, as well as hotkeys for the menu and quick software unload. Arcane for Highguard — a balanced and reliable solution for comfortable and effective gameplay.