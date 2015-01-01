Arcane Software for Gray Zone Warfare (GZW)
Information about cheat
Arcane — a high‑quality and time‑tested private cheat for Gray Zone Warfare, created with a focus on convenience, functionality, and visual comfort. The Arcane developer traditionally delivers a thoughtful approach: the signature menu looks stylish, is intuitive, and suits both beginners and experienced players. The core of the functionality is an advanced aimbot with two operating modes. Vector Aim is great for a legitimate and accurate playstyle, while Silent Aim provides extremely strong yet precise shooting. All parameters are flexibly adjustable for your personal combat style and weapon type. ESP / WallHack is made in a modern visual style and displays enemy players, bots, knocked targets, and teammates. Numerous settings allow you to customize visuals in detail without cluttering the screen. The functionality is complemented by a polished Loot ESP that shows useful items, objects, their value, distance, and container status. Arcane also includes a customizable radar, No Recoil, No Sway, a custom crosshair, and Battle Mode, which disables all unnecessary ESP and leaves only player information. Arcane is one of the best solutions for confident and comfortable gameplay in GZW.
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11 (22H2, 23H2, 24H2, 25H2)
- Processor: Intel & AMD
- Video card: Nvidia & AMD
- Client: Steam
Aimbot (Aim Bot)
- Enable - enable/disable aimbot
- Aim Mode - aimbot operation mode (always on, hold key)
- Aim Type - aiming method on targets (vector, silent)
- Bones - target categories for aimbot (players, bots, teammates, knocked)
- Bones Priority - bone selection principle (selected, closest to crosshair, random)
- Aim Key - key used to activate aimbot (hold)
- Prediction - account for target movement trajectory
- Visible Check - aim only at visible targets (not behind obstacles)
- Draw FOV - display aimbot field of view
- FOV - working area for aimbot
- Smooth - aimbot movement smoothing level (vector)
- Max Distance - maximum aimbot working distance
Visuals (WH)
- Box - ESP boxes
- Box Style - box style (full box, corners)
- Filled Box - filled boxes for better visibility
- Filled Style - box fill appearance (static color, gradient)
- Visible Check - visible/invisible players highlighted with different colors
- Skeleton - skeleton ESP
- Snaplines - lines to targets
- Health - show player HP as a bar
- Rank - show player rank
- Name - show player names
- Distance - show distance to targets in meters
- Draw BOTS - display bots
- Draw Coma - display knocked players
- Draw Teammates - display teammates
- Draw Corpses - display dead player bodies
- Bot Transpenency - ESP transparency level for bots
- Max Distance - ESP working distance for targets
Loot ESP (Items)
- Loot ESP - ESP showing various items and environment objects
- Show Distance - show distance to object/item in meters
- Show Price - show item value
- Show Container State - show container status (closed/open)
- Helicopters
- Weapons
- Weapon Parts
- Ammo
- Medicine
- Armor
- Gear
- Containers
- Provisions
- Misc
- Tracking
- Other
Other Arcane GZW Features
- Radar - radar showing players in a separate customizable window
- Crosshair - enable a static crosshair in the center of the screen (customizable)
- No Recoil - remove weapon recoil
- No Sway - remove weapon sway while shooting
- Time Changer - set any time of day in the game
- Menu Key - assign a key to open the cheat menu
- Unload Key - assign a key to safely unload the cheat from the game
- Battle Mode - disables all ESP except player ESP
- Configs - profile system with presets for different playstyles
- Language - Arcane menu supports 3 languages (English, Russian, Chinese)
- Theme - two UI themes available (light, dark)
