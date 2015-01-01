Information about cheat

Arcane — a high‑quality and time‑tested private cheat for Gray Zone Warfare, created with a focus on convenience, functionality, and visual comfort. The Arcane developer traditionally delivers a thoughtful approach: the signature menu looks stylish, is intuitive, and suits both beginners and experienced players. The core of the functionality is an advanced aimbot with two operating modes. Vector Aim is great for a legitimate and accurate playstyle, while Silent Aim provides extremely strong yet precise shooting. All parameters are flexibly adjustable for your personal combat style and weapon type. ESP / WallHack is made in a modern visual style and displays enemy players, bots, knocked targets, and teammates. Numerous settings allow you to customize visuals in detail without cluttering the screen. The functionality is complemented by a polished Loot ESP that shows useful items, objects, their value, distance, and container status. Arcane also includes a customizable radar, No Recoil, No Sway, a custom crosshair, and Battle Mode, which disables all unnecessary ESP and leaves only player information. Arcane is one of the best solutions for confident and comfortable gameplay in GZW.