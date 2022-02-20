Private Cheat for Dread Hunger

Screenshot Dread Hunger Cheat_0
Screenshot Dread Hunger Cheat_1
Screenshot Dread Hunger Cheat_2
Screenshot Dread Hunger Cheat_3
Screenshot Dread Hunger Cheat_4

Information about cheat

Our latest development is a private cheat for the game Dread Hunger. The program includes an ESP showing various information about players, animals and other objects on the map. There is also a speedhack. Cheat for Dread Hunger is safe and playing with it the chance of your account being banned will be minimal. Our software gives you a powerful advantage over other players, but the game will not become boring, but on the contrary, it will only become more interesting to play!

System Requirements

  • Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11
  • Processor: Intel & AMD
  • Video card: Nvidia & AMD
  • Client: Steam

Select a tariff using the slider

Buy Guide

Players ESP

  • Player - shows the location of other players through walls and various obstacles
  • Role - gives you information about the roles of other players
  • Distance - shows the distance in meters to the characters
  • Render Distance - the ability to set the maximum rendering distance for this ESP category
  • Boxes - show a square around the enemy

Animals ESP

  • Animals ESP - wallhack showing various animals and information about them through walls and obstacles
  • Wolf - show wolves
  • Bear - show bears
  • Prey - show prey (non-predatory animals: hares, seals, rats, seagulls)
  • Distance - distance to animals in meters
  • Render Distance - the ability to set the maximum rendering distance for this ESP category

World ESP

  • Totem - show where totems are located
  • Bear Trap - show bear traps
  • Coal Storage - show coal storage
  • Workbench - displaying the location of workbenches
  • Distance - information about the distance to objects from this wallhack category in meters
  • Render Distance - the ability to set the maximum rendering distance for this ESP category

Pickup Items

  • Pickup Items ESP - shows where the items that can be picked up are
  • Coal - show coal
  • Rock - show rock
  • Stick - show sticks
  • Distance - information about the distance to objects from this wallhack category in meters
  • Render Distance - the ability to set the maximum rendering distance for this ESP category

Extra

  • Speed hack - speed up your character's movement