Cheat Medusa for DayZ SA
Have you been playing Dayz with cheats for a long time and want something new? Or are you planning to buy a private cheat for the first time? In both cases, you are in the right place, because this product is perfect for both experienced cheaters and beginners, because the Medusa cheat for DayZ has everything you need. Here you will find a high-quality silent aimbot that can be used for different styles of play. Speaking about the ESP capabilities of Medusa, the cheat is equipped with WH showing players, zombies, animals, loot and other visual features. In addition to ESP, the software also has various exploits and a bunch of settings for all types of hacking. If you want good software in all respects, Medusa will be an excellent choice.
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11
- Processor: Intel & AMD
- Video card: Nvidia & AMD
- Client: Steam
Silent Aimbot
- Enable - turn on aimbot
- Aim Key - select a key to activate aim
- FOV - aim radius
- Draw FOV (Style, Filled, Color) - show the aim radius
- Max Distance - aim range
- Body Part (Bone) - select a body part for targeting
- Random Body Part - shoot at random body parts
- Target At (Players, Zombies, Animals) - select targets for aiming
- Aim Line - line to the current aim target
- Enemy Only - ignore players from the Friend List
ESP (Wallhack)
- Player ESP - wh showing players
- Zombie ESP - wallhack showing zombies
- Enemy Only - you can disable displaying players from your friends list
- Box ESP - esp in the form of a box
- Box Style (Corner, Outline, Full Box, Filled) - settings for the appearance of boxes
- Head Dot - outline the head hitbox separately
- Skeleton - wh in the form of skeletons
- Health Bar - show HP using a bar (indicator)
- Name - players nicknames
- Distance - distance to characters
- Inventory - contents of players/zombie inventory
- Item In Hands - item (weapon) in the player's hands
- Snaplines - lines from you to player models
- Max Distance - setting the range of ESP operation
World ESP (Animals, Cars, Other)
- Animals ESP - wallhack showing animals
- Cars (Vehicle) - show cars
- Place Deaths - mark the places of your death
- Helicrash - helicopter crash sites
- Bullet Tracers - draw trajectories of fired bullets using ESP
- Crosshair - static crosshair in the middle of the screen
- Icons - icons for displaying various elements
- Distance - distance to targets
- Max Distance - setting the distance of World ESP operation
Loot ESP (Items)
- Loot ESP - esp showing loot
- Item Names - show item names
- Icons - icons of displayed items
- Categories - loot filter by categories
- Quality - loot filter by quality
- Distance - distance to displayed objects
- Max Distance - setting the operating range of Loot ESP
- Inventory - contents of containers
- Hide in Battle Mode - hide loot in battle mode
- Show Only When Hovering - show the contents of containers only when hovering
- Nearby Loot List - show the list of nearby loot
Items Categories
- Weapon, Melee
- Magazines, Ammo
- Explosives
- Suppressors, Sights, Attachments
- Food, Drinks, Cooking
- Backpacks
- Vests, Clothes
- Medicine
- Car Parts
- Consumables
- Crafting, Tools
- Containers, Stashes
- Building
Exploits & Misc (Other Features)
- Free Camera - free camera mode, allows you to fly the camera through walls and explore the shelters of other players
- Night Vision - night vision mode
- Full Bright - high brightness mode
- Time Changer - allows you to set any time of day
- Loot Through Walls - the ability to loot things behind walls
- Local Position - helps you determine your location on the map
- Thirdperson Unlock - allows you to enable 3rd person mode on any server
- No Grass - disable grass rendering
- Battle Mode - combat mode, disables all ESP except for players and zombies
- Language (Russian, English, Chinese) - select language for software menu
- Menu Key - change the key to call the menu
- Panic Key - a key that, when pressed, will completely disable the cheat
- Menu Settings - menu visual style settings
- CFG System - system for saving and loading settings
- Player List - list of players on the server